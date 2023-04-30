Advanced search
    DGR1R   LV0000101806

DELFINGROUP AS

(DGR1R)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Riga  -  2023-04-24
1.490 LVL   -0.67%
04:08pDelfingroup : audited annual report for 2022
PU
04/11Delfingroup : Dividend payment ex-date of AS DelfinGroup
PU
04/06DelfinGroup AS Announces Revenue Results for the First Quarter of 2023
CI
DelfinGroup : audited annual report for 2022

04/30/2023 | 04:08pm EDT
DelfinGroup
Annual Financial Report DelfinGroup audited annual report for 2022

DelfinGroupManagement Board has prepared the 2022 audited annual report and submits it for approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

In 2022, DelfinGroup revenues reached 35.8 million euros, a 42% increase compared to last year. The group's EBITDA increased by 31.6% in 2022, reaching 13.1 million euros, while profit before taxes increased by 45.2% year-on-year, reaching 7.3 million euros. The 2022 performance marks the best results in the group's history.

Attachments:

AS DelfinGroup Annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 and Consolidated Annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 in PDF and ESEF formats.

AS DelfinGroup Corporate Governance Report 2022.

AS DelfinGroup Remuneration Report 2022.

All the attachments are also available on the DelfinGroup website www.delfingroup.lv

Subscribe to DelfinGroup news and updates here.

About DelfinGroup

DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. On average, 35 thousand loans are issued monthly and serviced by a professional team of more than 300 DelfinGroup employees. The company has a total of over 400,000 registered customers. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company's IPO in 2021 attracted almost 6000 new shareholders. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. In 2022, the company's net loan portfolio grew to EUR 67.4 million, while its EBITDA reached EUR 13.1 million, with profit before taxes of EUR 7.3 million. The company's sustainability is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy. The company has been profitable every year since 2010.

For further information, please contact:
Aldis Umblejs,
DelfinGroup Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +371 26189988
E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv

Attachments:
asdelfingroup-2022-12-31-en_preview.xhtml
asdelfingroup-2022-12-31-en.zip
DelfinGroup_annual statements_31.12.2022_ENG_with_Auditors_Report.pdf
DelfinGroup_Corporate_Governance_Report_2022_esigned.pdf
DelfinGroup_Remuneration_Report_2022_esigned.pdf

Attachments

Disclaimer

DelfinGroup AS published this content on 30 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 20:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 33,5 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 67,8 M 74,8 M 74,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float -
Chart DELFINGROUP AS
Duration : Period :
DelfinGroup AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,50 €
Average target price 1,90 €
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELFINGROUP AS0.54%75
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-4.49%46 325
ORIX CORPORATION8.57%19 773
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-10.19%12 647
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED15.99%8 758
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED3.76%6 101
