DelfinGroup : has attracted investments on the Mintos platform in the amount of 65 million euros in 2022 and will continue to attract funding in the future

Since 2015, via investment platform Mintos, investors have invested more than 421 million euros in loans issued by DelfinGroup, of which 65 million euros have been invested in 2022. Currently, almost 100,000 investors have invested inDelfinGroup loans on the Mintosplatform. The average size of one investor's investment portfolio in loans issued by DelfinGroup is 330 euros, and the average return has been 10,6% per year.

In order to diversify the capital, DelfinGroup uses several methods for raising capital - on 14 October 2021, the initial public offering (IPO) of DelfinGroup was successfully concluded, several bond issues have been carried out, and Mintos investment platform services are actively used. As a result, it provides an opportunity for investors to invest in the shares and bonds of the company, as well as in loans issued by DelfinGroup.

Investors who invest in DelfinGroup loans through the Mintos platform make up the most significant part of the DelfinGroup investors - now almost 100,000 investors from 115 countries have invested in loans issued by the company. During the last half year, 3,868 investors from the Baltic states have invested in loans issued by DelfinGroup, of which 34% are from Latvia, 46% from Estonia, and 20% from Lithuania.

A relatively low amount of minimum investments explains the high demand for investments through the Mintos platform - investing in loans issued by DelfinGroup is possible from 50 euros. In addition, anyone who has reached the age of 18, verified their identity and completed a suitability and compliance assessment can register and invest on the platform.

Chairman of the DelfinGroup Management Board Didzis Ādmīdiņš: "The Mintos investment platform has helped us attract financing for business development, and a large number of investors shows confidence in DelfinGroup as a reliable company. I would like to add that through Mintos, our company's name is heard outside the Baltics as well, which gives us the opportunity to attract additional capital both for ourselves and for the entire Baltic region."

Chairman of the Mintos Management board and co-founder Mārtiņš Šulte: "DelfinGroup is one of Mintos' biggest customers, I am glad that so many investors from Latvia and the Baltics have invested in DelfinGroup loans through our investment platform. We are pleased that our long-term cooperation with DelfinGroup and attracted investments have helped the rapid development of the company."

Disclaimer: This communication is an unpaid marketing communication, and it should not be considered as investment research, advice or an offer. Investing in financial instruments involves risk; before investing, you should carefully evaluate your knowledge, experience, financial situation and investment goals. Investors are responsible for their investment decisions.

About DelfinGroup

DelfinGroup is a licenced technology-based financial services company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. On average, 35 thousand loans are issued monthly and serviced by a professional team of more than 300 DelfinGroup employees. The company has a total of over 400,000 registered customers. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company's IPO in 2021 attracted almost 6000 new shareholders. The company regularly pays quarterly dividends to its shareholders. In the first half of 2022, the company's net loan portfolio grew to EUR 59.7 million, while its EBITDA reached EUR 9.3 million, with profits before income tax for dividends of EUR 5.4 million. The company's sustainability is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy. The company has been profitable every year since 2010.

About Mintos

Mintos is an investment platform that offers private investors an affordable way to invest in personal and corporate loans. Investors can diversify their investments thanks to thousands of loans offered by more than 60 lenders from around the world on the Mintos platform. With more than 500,000 registered users and 8.4 billion euros in total financed loans, AS Mintos Marketplace is the leading platform in Europe. AS Mintos Marketplace is an investment brokerage company licensed and supervised by the Latvian Financial and Capital Market Commission.

