    DGR1R   LV0000101806

DELFINGROUP AS

(DGR1R)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Riga  -  2023-04-04
1.500 LVL    0.00%
02:04aDelfingroup : increases the sales amount of goods in the first quarter by 43%
PU
03/29DelfinGroup Approves Extraordinary Dividend, Payable on 17 April 2023
CI
03/29DelfinGroup as Announces Amendment to Dividend Policy
CI
DelfinGroup : increases the sales amount of goods in the first quarter by 43%

04/06/2023 | 02:04am EDT
DelfinGroup
Inside information DelfinGroup increases the sales amount of goods in the first quarter by 43%

In the first quarter of 2023, the fintech company DelfinGroup has increased the issuance of new loans by 58% compared to the same period last year, while the sale of goods has grown by 43%, indicating steady and well-considered growth.

Overall, consumer loan issuance amounted to EUR 18.2 million in Q1 of 2023, or 59% more than in the same period last year. Meanwhile, lending increased by 56% to EUR 5.7 million in the pawn loan segment, with total lending of EUR 24 million.

In Q1 of this year, pre-owned and new goods sales reached EUR 3.4 million, an increase of 43% compared to the same period last year.

The growth in key business segments shows that the company has delivered a strong performance in new lending and product sales in Q1, while people's interest in simple and affordable financial services has remained unchanged.

To support the objectives of the circular economy and contribute to the mitigation of climate change, one of the current key strategic business development areas of DelfinGroup is to strengthen the principles of the circular economy in trade by promoting the reuse of goods. The company has developed the largest and most accessible circular economy retail network in Latvia, Banknote, with over 90 physical branches. There is also an online shop with more than 45 000 pre-owned and new goods to help customers make sustainable choices and reduce carbon footprint in the long term.

Q1
2023 		Q1
2022 		Change
%
Consumer loan issuance ('000 EUR) 18 291 11 513 59%
Pawn loan issuance
('000 EUR) 		5 685 3 643 56%
Total loan issuance
('000 EUR) 		23 976 15 156 58%
Sale of pre-owned goods ('000 EUR) excl. VAT* 3 431 2 396 43%

*Starting from Q4 2022, the sales results of pre-owned goods do not include value-added tax.

About AS DelfinGroup

DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. On average, 35 thousand loans are issued monthly and serviced by a professional team of more than 300 DelfinGroup employees. The company has a total of over 400,000 registered customers. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company's IPO in 2021 attracted almost 6000 new shareholders. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. In 2022, the company's net loan portfolio grew to EUR 67.4 million, while its EBITDA reached EUR 13.1 million, with profit before taxes of EUR 7.3 million. The company's sustainability is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy. The company has been profitable every year since 2010.

For further information, please contact:
Aldis Umblejs,
DelfinGroup Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +371 26189988
E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv

Disclaimer

DelfinGroup AS published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 06:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
