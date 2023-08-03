In order to further diversify the company's funding structure and to refinance existing notes LV0000850048, on 1 August 2023, AS DelfinGroup submitted documents to Nasdaq CSD to register new unsecured notes issue with the following characteristics:

ISIN LV0000802718 Type of security Unsecured notes Issue size up to EUR 15,000,000 Nominal value of 1 note EUR 1,000 Annual coupon rate 3M EURIBOR + 9.00% Coupon payment frequency Monthly Maturity 25 February 2026 Principal repayment At maturity

Notes issue will be structured as a private placement with EUR 100,000 minimum investment.

See Issue Terms attached.

Offer to existing investors.

From 4 August to 21 August, 2023, noteholders of LV0000850048 notes with maturity 25 August 2023 who wish to continue investing in AS DelfinGroup notes are offered the opportunity to exchange their existing LV0000850048 notes for new ones by receiving a 1% fee, which will be paid out together with the accrued coupon within ten working days after the end of the exchange offer. Noteholders of LV0000850048 notes shall receive information from their custodians with instructions on the exchange event.

Noteholders holding LV0000850048 notes for at least EUR 100,000 are eligible for exchange offer. Exchange offer and new notes issue are arranged by Signet Bank AS.

For any questions please contact:

Signet Bank AS

Edmunds Antufjevs, +371 6708 1058, edmunds.antufjevs@signetbank.com

About DelfinGroup

DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy. The company has been awarded the gold category in Sustainability Index 2023 of the Institute for Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility.

For further information, please contact:

Aldis Umblejs,

DelfinGroup Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +371 26189988

E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv



