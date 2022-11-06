Advanced search
Delhivery : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

11/06/2022 | 04:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: November 6, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Floor 25, P J Towers, Dalal Street,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla

Mumbai - 400 001 India

Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 India

Scrip Code: 543529

Symbol: DELHIVERY

Sub: Intimation of Allotment of 5,33,922 Equity Shares against exercise of vested Options under Delhivery Employee Stock Option Plans

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") read with Regulation 10(c) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, ("SEBI ESOP Regulations"), We wish to inform you that the Stakeholder Relationship Committee of Delhivery Limited ('Company') on Saturday, November 05, 2022 approved and allotted 5,33,922 (Five Lakhs Thirty Three Thousand Nine Hundred Twenty Two) Equity Shares of face value Re. 1/- each against the exercise of vested Options as under:

  • 3,02,622 (Three Lakhs Two Thousand Six Hundred Twenty-Two) under Delhivery Employee Stock Option Plan 2012 ("ESOP 2012"), and
  • 2,31,300 (Two Lakhs Thirty-One Thousand Three Hundred) under Delhivery Employee Stock
    Option Plan III 2020 ("ESOP 2020")

The equity shares so allotted, shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 72,63,50,718/- to Rs. 72,68,84,639/-.

The details as required as disclosure under Part E pursuant to Regulation 10(c) of SEBI ESOP Regulations are enclosed as "Annexure-I"& "Annexure-II".

This disclosure will also be hosted on the Company's website viz. www.delhivery.com

Request you to kindly take the same on record.

Yours sincerely,

For Delhivery Limited

SUNIL KUMAR BANSAL

Digitally signed by

SUNIL KUMAR BANSAL Date: 2022.11.06 10:13:09 +05'30'

Sunil Kumar Bansal

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No: F4810

Place: Gurugram

Encl: As above

Annexure-I

Disclosure under Part E pursuant to Regulation 10(c) of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits

and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 - ESOP 2012

SI. No.

Particulars

Details

1

Company name and address of Registered Office

Delhivery Limited

(formerly

'Delhivery

Private

Limited)

N24-N34,S24-S34, Air Cargo

Logistics

Centre II, Opposite

Gate 6 Cargo Terminal, IGI

Airport, New Delhi - 110037

2

Name of the recognized Stock Exchanges on which the

1. National Stock Exchange of

company's shares are listed

India Limited (NSE)

2. BSE Limited (BSE)

3

Filing date of the statement referred in regulation 10(b)

1. NSE: July 25, 2022

of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share

2. BSE: July 12, 2022

Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations,

2021 with the recognized Stock Exchange

4

Filing Number, if any

1. NSE: 31886

2. BSE: 154973

5

Title of the Scheme pursuant to which shares are issued,

Delhivery

Employee

Stock

if any

Option Plan 2012 ("ESOP 2012")

6

Kind of security to be listed

Equity Shares

7

Par value of the shares

Re. 1/-

8

Date of issue of shares / allotment of shares

November 05, 2022

9

Number of shares issued / allotted

3,02,622

10

Share Certificate No., if applicable

N.A.

11

Distinctive number of the share, if applicable

72,63,50,718 to 72,66,53,339

12

ISIN Number of the shares if issued in Demat

INE148O01028

13

Exercise price per share

62,000 Options @ Rs.0.10/-*

26,860 Options @ Rs.1/-

46,919 Options @ Rs.16.28/-

1,66,843 Options @ Rs.29.85/-

14

Premium per share

46,919 Options @ Rs.15.28/-

1,66,843 Options @ Rs.28.85/-

15

Total issued shares after this issue / allotment

72,66,53,339

16

Total issued share capital after this issue / allotment (in

72,66,53,339/-

Rs.)

17

Details of any lock-in on the shares

N.A.

18

Date of expiry of lock-in

N.A.

19

Whether shares are identical in all respects to existing

All the equity shares of the

shares? If not, when will they become identical?

Company allotted pursuant to

exercise of stock options shall

rank pari-passu with the

existing equity shares of the

Company

20

Details of listing fees, if payable

N.A.

*Consequent upon adjustment of issuance of bonus shares and split of shares

For Delhivery Limited

SUNIL

KUMAR BANSAL

Digitally signed by

SUNIL KUMAR BANSAL Date: 2022.11.06 10:13:40 +05'30'

Sunil Kumar Bansal

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No: F4810

Annexure-II

Disclosure under Part E pursuant to Regulation 10(c) of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits

and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 - ESOP 2020

SI. No.

Particulars

Details

1

Company name and address of Registered Office

Delhivery Limited

(formerly

'Delhivery

Private

Limited)

N24-N34,S24-S34, Air Cargo

Logistics

Centre II, Opposite

Gate 6 Cargo Terminal, IGI

Airport, New Delhi - 110037

2

Name of the recognized Stock Exchanges on which the

3. National Stock Exchange of

company's shares are listed

India Limited (NSE)

4. BSE Limited (BSE)

3

Filing date of the statement referred in regulation 10(b)

1. NSE: August 24, 2022

of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share

2. BSE: August 24, 2022

Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations,

2021 with the recognized Stock Exchange

4

Filing Number, if any

1. NSE: 32231

2. BSE: 158194

5

Title of the Scheme pursuant to which shares are issued,

Delhivery

Employee

Stock

if any

Option Plan III 2020 ("ESOP

2020")

6

Kind of security to be listed

Equity Shares

7

Par value of the shares

Re. 1/-

8

Date of issue of shares / allotment of shares

November 05, 2022

9

Number of shares issued / allotted

2,31,300

10

Share Certificate No., if applicable

N.A.

11

Distinctive number of the share, if applicable

72,66,53,340 to 72,68,84,639

12

ISIN Number of the shares if issued in Demat

INE148O01028

13

Exercise price per share

2,31,300 Options @ Rs.0.10/-*

14

Premium per share

N.A.

15

Total issued shares after this issue / allotment

72,68,84,639

16

Total issued share capital after this issue / allotment (in

72,68,84,639/-

Rs.)

17

Details of any lock-in on the shares

N.A.

18

Date of expiry of lock-in

N.A.

19

Whether shares are identical in all respects to existing

All the equity shares of the

shares? If not, when will they become identical?

Company allotted pursuant to

exercise of stock options shall

rank pari-passu with the

existing equity shares of the

Company

20

Details of listing fees, if payable

N.A.

*Consequent upon adjustment of issuance of bonus shares and split of shares

For Delhivery Limited

SUNIL

KUMAR BANSAL

Digitally signed by

SUNIL KUMAR BANSAL

Date: 2022.11.06 10:14:02 +05'30'

Sunil Kumar Bansal

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No: F4810

Disclaimer

Delhivery Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2022 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
