Delhivery : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

Date: November 6, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Floor 25, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Mumbai - 400 001 India Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 India Scrip Code: 543529 Symbol: DELHIVERY

Sub: Intimation of Allotment of 5,33,922 Equity Shares against exercise of vested Options under Delhivery Employee Stock Option Plans

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") read with Regulation 10(c) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, ("SEBI ESOP Regulations"), We wish to inform you that the Stakeholder Relationship Committee of Delhivery Limited ('Company') on Saturday, November 05, 2022 approved and allotted 5,33,922 (Five Lakhs Thirty Three Thousand Nine Hundred Twenty Two) Equity Shares of face value Re. 1/- each against the exercise of vested Options as under:

3,02,622 (Three Lakhs Two Thousand Six Hundred Twenty-Two) under Delhivery Employee Stock Option Plan 2012 ("ESOP 2012"), and

Option Plan III 2020 ("ESOP 2020")

The equity shares so allotted, shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 72,63,50,718/- to Rs. 72,68,84,639/-.

The details as required as disclosure under Part E pursuant to Regulation 10(c) of SEBI ESOP Regulations are enclosed as "Annexure-I"& "Annexure-II".

This disclosure will also be hosted on the Company's website viz. www.delhivery.com

