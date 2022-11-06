Delhivery : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
Date: November 6, 2022
Sub: Intimation of Allotment of 5,33,922 Equity Shares against exercise of vested Options under Delhivery Employee Stock Option Plans
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") read with Regulation 10(c) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, ("SEBI ESOP Regulations"), We wish to inform you that the Stakeholder Relationship Committee of Delhivery Limited ('Company') on Saturday, November 05, 2022 approved and allotted 5,33,922 (Five Lakhs Thirty Three Thousand Nine Hundred Twenty Two) Equity Shares of face value Re. 1/- each against the exercise of vested Options as under:
3,02,622 (Three Lakhs Two Thousand Six Hundred Twenty-Two) under Delhivery Employee Stock Option Plan 2012 ("ESOP 2012"), and
2,31,300 (Two Lakhs Thirty-One Thousand Three Hundred) under Delhivery Employee Stock
Option Plan III 2020 ("ESOP 2020")
The equity shares so allotted, shall rank
pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.
Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 72,63,50,718/- to Rs. 72,68,84,639/-.
The details as required as disclosure under Part E pursuant to Regulation 10(c) of SEBI ESOP Regulations are enclosed as
"Annexure-I" & "Annexure-II".
This disclosure will also be hosted on the Company's website viz.
www.delhivery.com
Request you to kindly take the same on record
.
Yours sincerely,
For Delhivery Limited
Digitally signed by
SUNIL KUMAR BANSAL Date: 2022.11.06 10:13:09 +05'30'
Sunil Kumar Bansal
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Membership No: F4810
Place: Gurugram
Encl: As above
Annexure-I
Disclosure under Part E pursuant to Regulation 10(c) of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits
and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 - ESOP 2012
SI. No.
Particulars
Details
1
Company name and address of Registered Office
Delhivery Limited
(formerly
'Delhivery
Private
Limited)
N24-N34,S24-S34, Air Cargo
Logistics
Centre II, Opposite
Gate 6 Cargo Terminal, IGI
Airport, New Delhi - 110037
2
Name of the recognized Stock Exchanges on which the
1. National Stock Exchange of
company's shares are listed
India Limited (NSE)
2. BSE Limited (BSE)
3
Filing date of the statement referred in regulation 10(b)
1. NSE: July 25, 2022
of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share
2. BSE: July 12, 2022
Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations,
2021 with the recognized Stock Exchange
4
Filing Number, if any
1. NSE: 31886
2. BSE: 154973
5
Title of the Scheme pursuant to which shares are issued,
Delhivery
Employee
Stock
if any
Option Plan 2012 ("ESOP 2012")
6
Kind of security to be listed
Equity Shares
7
Par value of the shares
Re. 1/-
8
Date of issue of shares / allotment of shares
November 05, 2022
9
Number of shares issued / allotted
3,02,622
10
Share Certificate No., if applicable
N.A.
11
Distinctive number of the share, if applicable
72,63,50,718 to 72,66,53,339
12
ISIN Number of the shares if issued in Demat
INE148O01028
13
Exercise price per share
62,000 Options @ Rs.0.10/-*
26,860 Options @ Rs.1/-
46,919 Options @ Rs.16.28/-
1,66,843 Options @ Rs.29.85/-
14
Premium per share
46,919 Options @ Rs.15.28/-
1,66,843 Options @ Rs.28.85/-
15
Total issued shares after this issue / allotment
72,66,53,339
16
Total issued share capital after this issue / allotment (in
72,66,53,339/-
Rs.)
17
Details of any lock-in on the shares
N.A.
18
Date of expiry of lock-in
N.A.
19
Whether shares are identical in all respects to existing
All the equity shares of the
shares? If not, when will they become identical?
Company allotted pursuant to
exercise of stock options shall
rank
pari-passu with the
existing equity shares of the
Company
20
Details of listing fees, if payable
N.A.
*Consequent upon adjustment of issuance of bonus shares and split of shares
For Delhivery Limited
Digitally signed by
SUNIL KUMAR BANSAL Date: 2022.11.06 10:13:40 +05'30'
Sunil Kumar Bansal
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Membership No: F4810
Annexure-II
Disclosure under Part E pursuant to Regulation 10(c) of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits
and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 - ESOP 2020
SI. No.
Particulars
Details
1
Company name and address of Registered Office
Delhivery Limited
(formerly
'Delhivery
Private
Limited)
N24-N34,S24-S34, Air Cargo
Logistics
Centre II, Opposite
Gate 6 Cargo Terminal, IGI
Airport, New Delhi - 110037
2
Name of the recognized Stock Exchanges on which the
3. National Stock Exchange of
company's shares are listed
India Limited (NSE)
4. BSE Limited (BSE)
3
Filing date of the statement referred in regulation 10(b)
1. NSE: August 24, 2022
of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share
2. BSE: August 24, 2022
Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations,
2021 with the recognized Stock Exchange
4
Filing Number, if any
1. NSE: 32231
2. BSE: 158194
5
Title of the Scheme pursuant to which shares are issued,
Delhivery
Employee
Stock
if any
Option Plan III 2020 ("ESOP
2020")
6
Kind of security to be listed
Equity Shares
7
Par value of the shares
Re. 1/-
8
Date of issue of shares / allotment of shares
November 05, 2022
9
Number of shares issued / allotted
2,31,300
10
Share Certificate No., if applicable
N.A.
11
Distinctive number of the share, if applicable
72,66,53,340 to 72,68,84,639
12
ISIN Number of the shares if issued in Demat
INE148O01028
13
Exercise price per share
2,31,300 Options @ Rs.0.10/-*
14
Premium per share
N.A.
15
Total issued shares after this issue / allotment
72,68,84,639
16
Total issued share capital after this issue / allotment (in
72,68,84,639/-
Rs.)
17
Details of any lock-in on the shares
N.A.
18
Date of expiry of lock-in
N.A.
19
Whether shares are identical in all respects to existing
All the equity shares of the
shares? If not, when will they become identical?
Company allotted pursuant to
exercise of stock options shall
rank
pari-passu with the
existing equity shares of the
Company
20
Details of listing fees, if payable
N.A.
*Consequent upon adjustment of issuance of bonus shares and split of shares
For Delhivery Limited
Digitally signed by
SUNIL KUMAR BANSAL
Date: 2022.11.06 10:14:02 +05'30'
Sunil Kumar Bansal
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Membership No: F4810
