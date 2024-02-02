Consolidated profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 was 117.1 million rupees ($1.41 million) compared with a loss of 1.96 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.
"We are satisfied that network quality remained robust even through the peak season," said Sahil Barua, MD & CEO of the Gurugram-based company.
Analysts had said the company, which delivers orders for Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart, would achieve profit after tax break-even by the second half of fiscal year 2025.
Revenue from the company's express parcel services, which contributes more than half to the total, climbed 21% year-on-year.
The company, which also operates the Part Truckload and Truckload businesses, saw its total income rise 21% to 23.25 billion rupees.
Total expenses were up 7.7%, with freight, handling and servicing costs jumping 11.5%.
Rival Blue Dart Express reported a marginal rise in quarterly profit last week, driven by a recovery in demand during the festive season.
Delhivery also approved a scheme of amalgamation for the merger of its units Spoton Logistics and Spoton Supply Chain Solutions into and with the company.
Shares of Delhivery closed 0.9% up ahead of the results.
($1 = 82.8870 Indian rupees)
