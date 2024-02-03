Delhivery Limited is a fully integrated logistics provider. It offers services, including express parcel, partial-truckload freight, truckload freight, Delhivery cross-border, and supply chain services. Its express parcel delivery network services over 18500 pin codes in India. The express parcel delivery also offers heavy goods service comprising the warehousing and delivery of heavy goods, such as large electrical goods, or white goods, furniture, and sports equipment. Its partial-truckload freight services are focused on the business to business (B2B) express segment. Its truckload freight brokerage platform, Orion, connects shippers with fleet-owners and suppliers of truckload capacity across the country via a centralized bidding and matching engine. Its cross-border offering provides door-to-door, port-to-port express parcel services as well as air cargo to and from India. Its supply chain services provide comprehensive and integrated multi-channel order fulfillment solutions.