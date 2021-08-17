Delic Announces Laura Dawn, Msc., Host of the Psychedelic Leadership Podcast, Business Consultant & Microdosing Mentor to Appear at Meet Delic: The World's Premiere Psychedelic and Wellness Event

Meet Delic, a revolutionary, two-day immersive edutainment experience for the world's leading psychedelic and wellness thought and business leaders will take place at AREA15 in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 6 – 7, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Delic Holdings Inc . ("Delic" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC ) (OTCQB: DELCF ), the leading psychedelic wellness platform has announced that Laura Dawn , Msc. will serve as one of the headlining speakers at Meet Delic on November 6th; catering to both curious newcomers, business and thought leaders. Her keynote, "Exploring the Intersection Between Psychedelics & Creative Problem Solving" targets business and thought-leaders, entrepreneurs, and creators.

"I am honored to be a part of Meet Delic this year, which I believe is a pivotal step in shifting society toward greater acceptance of the benefits of psychedelics for overall wellness," said Laura Dawn, "I look forward to sharing what I have learned with business and thought-leaders, entrepreneurs, and creators on how to mindfully explore psychedelics and sacred plant medicines as powerful visionary tools for inner transformation and creative manifestation."

Host of The Psychedelic Leadership Podcast , Laura Dawn, Msc. is a microdosing mentor for executives, and has been leading transformational retreats for over ten years. Through her signature programs and retreats, Dawn weaves together science with wisdom to teach business and thought-leaders, entrepreneurs, and creators how to mindfully explore psychedelics and sacred plant medicines as powerful visionary tools for inner transformation and creative manifestation. Through mindset and somatic coaching, she inspires people to truly expand the boundaries of what they believe is possible and embark on the path of heart-centered leadership to influence meaningful change.

Laura Dawn has a degree in Finance and Entrepreneurship and over two decades of exploring altered states of consciousness. Currently, she is completing a Masters in Science specializing in Creativity Studies & Change Leadership, exploring the intersection between psychedelics and creative problem-solving to help corporate teams unlock innovative solutions to the complex challenges we face.

"Laura Dawn is well-known among the business leaders and entrepreneurial circuits for helping share the benefits of psychedelics in personal and professional development and is exactly the voice we look to highlight at Meet Delic," said Meet Delic Co-Found and Executive Producer, Jackee Stang. "Her coaching, life experience and expertise will help today and tomorrow's leaders in their own careers and lives."

In addition to her solo appearance, Dawn will lead a panel titled, 'Microdosing' alongside Psychable.com 's CEO: Jemie Sae Koo , Flow State Worldwide 's CEO: Adam Bramlage , and Phoebe McPherson , the Co-Founder of Hearthstone Collective .

The experiential event will feature dancers, music, 3D-mapping, visual artists, new technologies and research, thought-provoking presentations and one of the world's largest psychedelic business expo.

The twenty hours of panels and keynotes will include anarray of topics such as: "Psychedelics and Sobriety: The Next Frontier in Recovery." "Why Are Psychedelics Medicine?" "Ketamine Clinics Today, Psilocybin and MDMA Therapy Tomorrow," "PTSD Reset and Recovery," "Aphrodisiacs and Psychedelics: A History of Medicine for Love,""Psychedelic Activism", "Drug Use for Grown-Ups," and much more! Musical and entertainment acts are scheduled both evenings following the panels and expo.

Tickets are now available for the two-day experience. For more information please visit, www.meetdelic.com. Follow us on @meetdelic on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook . Tickets available now .

About Meet Delic

Meet Delic is the world's premier psychedelic and wellness edutainment event catering to both curious newcomers, businesses and thought leaders. Held in AREA15, an immersive and experiential entertainment complex in the heart of Las Vegas, the exciting two-day event features industry entrepreneurs, consumers, psychonauts and leading voices in research and science. Meet Delic is the largest and most comprehensive event to learn about the intersection of psychedelics, health and wellness and culture, how to start or grow your business, connect with likeminded visionaries, enjoy fun social activities, and experience the acceleration of this worldwide movement.

About Delic Corp.

Delic is the leading psychedelic wellness platform, committed to bringing science-backed benefits to all and reframing the psychedelic conversation. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including trusted media and e-commerce platforms like Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio , Delic Labs the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Meet Delic the premiere psychedelic wellness event, and Ketamine Infusion Centers one of the largest ketamine clinics in the country. Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and treatment options to the masses.

