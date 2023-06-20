Advanced search
    DLX   DE000A0MZ4B0

DELIGNIT AG

(DLX)
2023-06-20
7.150 EUR    0.00%
Delignit AG resolves capital increase with subscription rights

06/20/2023 | 04:58pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Delignit AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Personnel
Delignit AG resolves capital increase with subscription rights

20-Jun-2023 / 22:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR

Delignit AG resolves capital increase with subscription rights

Blomberg, 20 June 2023. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological, hardwood-based products and system solutions, today announced that the Management Board and Supervisory Board have resolved a capital increase from authorised capital involving the issue of up to 2,048,475 new shares with subscription rights granted, corresponding to a total issue volume of up to EUR 8,000,000.00. The majority shareholder MBB SE is refraining from exercising its subscription rights in order to facilitate a private-placement with institutional investors. The subscription price will be EUR 3.90 per new share.

The existing shareholders are entitled to subscribe for shares in line with their subscription rights (including right for oversubscription). The rights offering is expected to begin on 27 June 2023 and run until 11 July 2023. It is subject to the approval of the necessary securities information sheet by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority. Remaining shares will be offered as part of a private placement with institutional investors.

The Delignit Group is seeing a high level of demand for sustainable system solutions and has identified additional market opportunities above and beyond this. The members of the Management Board, whose contracts were recently extended until 30 September 2028, therefore intend to intensify the Group’s investment activity over the coming years. The net proceeds from the capital increase will be used to expand and automate production capacities. The transaction is accompanied by Pareto Securities AS.

Disclaimer:
This publication is not intended for distribution, directly or indirectly, to or in the United States (including its territories and possessions, the individual states and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada or Japan. This publication does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for shares in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. The shares listed here have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the “Securities Act”) and there are no plans to register them. The shares may be sold or offered for sale in the United States only on the basis of an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no public offering of Delignit AG shares in the United States. The securities prospectus in accordance with section 4 of the German Securities Prospectus Act (WpPG) is published in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.delignit.com.

Further information is available online at www.delignit.com.

Contact:
Delignit AG
Königswinkel 2-6
32825 Blomberg
Germany
Tel. +49 5235 966-156
Fax +49 5235 966-351
E-mail: ir@delignit.com



End of Inside Information

20-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Delignit AG
Königswinkel 2-6
32825 Blomberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5235 / 966-0
Fax: +49 (0)5235 / 966-105
E-mail: info@delignit.de
Internet: http://www.delignit.de
ISIN: DE000A0MZ4B0
WKN: A0MZ4B
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1661373

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1661373  20-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1661373&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
