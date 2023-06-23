Ecological material for technological applications

Experienced and dedicated management team

EXECUTIVE BOARD OF DELIGNIT AG

Markus Büscher

Thorsten Duray

CEO

CSO

Corporate Strategy, Operations, Finance and IR

  • Chief Executive Officer since 2007
  • >18 years of senior management experience in the DIY as well as automotive industries
  • Directly holds shares in Delignit

Sales & Marketing

  • Chief Sales Officer since 2007
  • With Delignit Group for > 25 years
  • Dedicated experience in the beech wood and automotive industries

Agenda

Ecological products from sustainable raw materials

Resilient business model in growing end-markets

Strong financials 2022 & recent development

Clear strategic roadmap

Delignit share

Ecological responsibility through a focus on renewable raw materials - since 1799

SUSTAINABLE RAW MATERIAL BASE

SOP Delignit North America Inc. 2019

Acquisition of

DHK automotive GmbH

2013

Initial public offering

(IPO)

2007

Invention of

beech plywood

1893

Foundation in

Blomberg, Germany

1799

Mortality rate 2022

Code of Conduct ensures to act in line with

of all tree species in %

Code of Conduct

social, ecological and governmental standards

Climate-positive effects through carbon

4.4

storage in wooden products

Tree of

"…there is much to suggest that beech can maintain and

the year

expand its place in the forests despite the changing

2022

climatic conditions…"

Source: Dr. Silvius Wodarz Stiftung

1.3

Beech log demand is covered within a radius of 150 km

around Blomberg

0.6

0.4

0.2

0.1

Only as much wood as grows back in the forests is

used for processing

Spruce Other Pine Oak

Beech

Other

broad-

confirerous

leaved

trees

trees

Source: Waldzustandserhebung 2022

