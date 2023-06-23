Ecological material for technological applications
Company Presentation │ May 2023
Experienced and dedicated management team
EXECUTIVE BOARD OF DELIGNIT AG
Markus Büscher
Thorsten Duray
CEO
CSO
Corporate Strategy, Operations, Finance and IR
- Chief Executive Officer since 2007
- >18 years of senior management experience in the DIY as well as automotive industries
- Directly holds shares in Delignit
Sales & Marketing
- Chief Sales Officer since 2007
- With Delignit Group for > 25 years
- Dedicated experience in the beech wood and automotive industries
Agenda
Ecological products from sustainable raw materials
Resilient business model in growing end-markets
Strong financials 2022 & recent development
Clear strategic roadmap
Delignit share
Ecological responsibility through a focus on renewable raw materials - since 1799
SUSTAINABLE RAW MATERIAL BASE
SOP Delignit North America Inc. 2019
Acquisition of
DHK automotive GmbH
2013
Initial public offering
(IPO)
2007
Invention of
beech plywood
1893
Foundation in
Blomberg, Germany
1799
Mortality rate 2022
Code of Conduct ensures to act in line with
of all tree species in %
Code of Conduct
social, ecological and governmental standards
Climate-positive effects through carbon
4.4
storage in wooden products
Tree of
"…there is much to suggest that beech can maintain and
the year
expand its place in the forests despite the changing
2022
climatic conditions…"
Source: Dr. Silvius Wodarz Stiftung
1.3
Beech log demand is covered within a radius of 150 km
around Blomberg
0.6
0.4
0.2
0.1
Only as much wood as grows back in the forests is
used for processing
Spruce Other Pine Oak
Beech
Other
broad-
confirerous
leaved
trees
trees
Source: Waldzustandserhebung 2022
