Delignit AG is a Germany-based supplier of technological products and system solutions produced from the ecological, wood-based Delignit material. It operates through two segments: Automotive and Technological Applications. The Automotive division focuses on the production and sale of safety features for automobile interior and loading area protection for light commercial vehicles, such as for floors, walls and partitions. The Technological Applications segment offers floors for production sites and rail vehicles, fire safety and sound proofing in public buildings, including safety components and construction elements, as well as on tool construction, such as the production of sheet-forming tools.