Delignit : Unternehmenspräsentation zum Hamburger Investorentag 2022

Sustainability has been an integral part of Delignit AG's business model for more then 200 years
DELIGNIT'S CERTIFIED SUSTAINABILITY / MORTALITY RATE OF TREE SPECIES
Certified
Beech as a solid and sustainable raw material basis
sustainability
Social responsibility
SAQ
-neutral production process (biogenic share)
"…there is much to suggest that beech can maintain and expand its place in the forests despite the changing climatic conditions…"
Source: Dr. Silvius Wodarz Stiftung
Tree of the year 2022: European beech (Fagus sylvatica)
2.7
Mortality rate 2021
1.5
of all tree species in %
0.7
0.6
0.4
Spruce
Other
Pine
Oak
Beech
devidous
confirerous
trees
Source: Waldzustandserhebung 2021
3
Delignit key end-markets are underpinned by strong and sustainable growth drivers
BUSINESS UNITS / GROWTH DRIVERS
Key growth drivers
Automotive
Growing e-commerce drives demand for light commercial vehicles (LCV) with 5.7 % CAGR until 2030*
E-Mobility trend in LCV market with 24 % CAGR for eLCV's until 2030** drives demand for ecological lightweight system solutions
Rising demand for flexible independent travelling
Continued urbanization and government funding drive demand for railway industry
Retailers investments in increasing offerings and service levels drive warehousing and distribution market
*Source: MRFR
**Source: IDtechex
© Delignit AG / 25.08.2022
Technological
Applications
4
Delignit growth strategy is based on technology leadership in attractive niches
ELEMENTS OF DELIGNIT GROWTH STRATEGY
Technology leadership
Innovative solutions
Light-weight products
Technology
Internationalization
>€ 10 m revenues
M&A strategy
01
04
02 Product diversification
Cross-selling
More revenues per vehicle
Transfer of existing product solutions to new geographic markets
Geographic 03 diversification
03
5
