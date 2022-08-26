Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Delignit AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLX   DE000A0MZ4B0

DELIGNIT AG

(DLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:19 2022-08-26 am EDT
7.650 EUR    0.00%
04:11aDELIGNIT : Unternehmenspräsentation zum Hamburger Investorentag 2022
PU
08/23Delignit AG generates revenue of  32.1 million and EBITDA margin of 5.9 % in H1 2022 and confirms guidance for fiscal year 2022
EQ
08/23Delignit AG Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delignit : Unternehmenspräsentation zum Hamburger Investorentag 2022

08/26/2022 | 04:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

-Ecological material for technological applications-

Company Presentation

Delignit AG

www.delignit-ag.de | 25.08.2022

Agenda

Business model & strategy

Half-year figures 2022

Recent developments & vision

Delignit share

Financial calender

© Delignit AG / 25.08.2022

2

Sustainability has been an integral part of Delignit AG's business model for more then 200 years

DELIGNIT'S CERTIFIED SUSTAINABILITY / MORTALITY RATE OF TREE SPECIES

Certified

Beech as a solid and sustainable raw material basis

sustainability

Social responsibility

SAQ

  • Working conditions & Human rights
  • Supplier management

-neutral production process (biogenic share)

"…there is much to suggest that beech can maintain and expand its place in the forests despite the changing climatic conditions…"

Source: Dr. Silvius Wodarz Stiftung

Tree of the year 2022: European beech (Fagus sylvatica)

2.7

Mortality rate 2021

1.5

of all tree species in %

0.7

0.6

0.6

0.4

Spruce

Other

Pine

Oak

Other

Beech

devidous

confirerous

trees

trees

Source: Waldzustandserhebung 2021

© Delignit AG / 25.08.2022

3

Delignit key end-markets are underpinned by strong and sustainable growth drivers

BUSINESS UNITS / GROWTH DRIVERS

Key growth drivers

Automotive

Growing e-commerce drives demand for light commercial vehicles (LCV) with 5.7 % CAGR until 2030*

E-Mobility trend in LCV market with 24 % CAGR for eLCV's until 2030** drives demand for ecological lightweight system solutions

Rising demand for flexible independent travelling

Continued urbanization and government funding drive demand for railway industry

Retailers investments in increasing offerings and service levels drive warehousing and distribution market

*Source: MRFR

**Source: IDtechex

© Delignit AG / 25.08.2022

Technological

Applications

4

Delignit growth strategy is based on technology leadership in attractive niches

ELEMENTS OF DELIGNIT GROWTH STRATEGY

Technology leadership

Innovative solutions

Light-weight products

Technology

Internationalization

>€ 10 m revenues

M&A strategy

01

04

02 Product diversification

Cross-selling

More revenues per vehicle

Transfer of existing product solutions to new geographic markets

Geographic 03 diversification

03

© Delignit AG / 25.08.2022

5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Delignit AG published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 08:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DELIGNIT AG
04:11aDELIGNIT : Unternehmenspräsentation zum Hamburger Investorentag 2022
PU
08/23Delignit AG generates revenue of  32.1 million and EBITDA margin of 5.9 % in H1 2022 a..
EQ
08/23Delignit AG Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
04/22Delignit AG confirms preliminary figures in Annual Report 2021, provides outlook for 20..
EQ
03/08Delignit AG's revenue grows by 16 % to more than ? 68 million with EBITDA margin of 8.0..
EQ
03/01Delignit AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021DELIGNIT : Unternehmenspräsentation zum Deutschen Eigenkapitalforum 2021
PU
2021Delignit expands cooperation with leading North American OEM and confirms substantial r..
EQ
2021DELIGNIT : Unternehmenspräsentation zum Hamburger Investorentag 2021
PU
2021DELIGNIT : generates record half-year revenue and confirms outlook for 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELIGNIT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 71,7 M 71,5 M 71,5 M
Net income 2022 1,80 M 1,79 M 1,79 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 62,7 M 62,5 M 62,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 391
Free-Float 24,5%
Chart DELIGNIT AG
Duration : Period :
Delignit AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIGNIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,65 €
Average target price 10,50 €
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Büscher Chief Executive Officer
Gert-Maria Freimuth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Nesemeier Member-Supervisory Board
Anton Breitkopf Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dominik Fitz Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELIGNIT AG-18.62%62
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-25.28%4 324
STELLA-JONES INC.3.25%1 943
CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED11.52%1 850
DEXCO S.A.-27.81%1 550
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.-7.62%1 381