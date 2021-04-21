Log in
    ROO   GB00BNC5T391

DELIVEROO HOLDINGS PLC

(ROO)
Deliverect connects to delivery boom with $65 million funding

04/21/2021 | 03:05am EDT
BERLIN (Reuters) - Belgian software startup Deliverect, which connects delivery companies to restaurants, said on Wednesday it had raised $65 million from investors to invest in growth after clocking up a total of $1 billion in orders processed.

Deliverect serves UberEats, Deliveroo, Doordash and Just Eat Takeaway, and the Series C fund raising comes at a time of heavy investment and rapid expansion in quick-delivery formats.

"We are definitely seeing the boom in the delivery business go beyond restaurants," Zhong Xu, Deliverect's co-founder and CEO, said in an email interview with Reuters.

He added that, in addition to grocery stores and retailers, consumer group Unilever had connected via Deliverect to Deliveroo and UberEats to ship its Ben & Jerry's and Magnum ice creams direct to customers.

The investment round was led by DST and Red Point ventures, with additional funding coming from existing investors OMERS, Newion, Smartfin and Founders, Deliverect said in a statement.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELIVEROO HOLDINGS PLC 1.59% 243.99 Delayed Quote.0.00%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. -4.70% 87.5 Real-time Quote.-0.35%
UNILEVER PLC -0.11% 4127 Delayed Quote.-6.01%
Financials
Sales 2020
Net income 2020
Net Debt 2020
P/E ratio 2020
Yield 2020
Capitalization 4 442 M 6 193 M 6 192 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 2 561
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart DELIVEROO HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Deliveroo Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVEROO HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 310,00 GBX
Last Close Price 242,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Claudia Isobel Arney Non-Executive Chairman
Charles Richard Kenneth Medlock Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Adam Wolfson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELIVEROO HOLDINGS PLC0.00%6 193
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.37%768 910
NETFLIX, INC.2.54%245 559
PROSUS N.V.4.64%182 978
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.43%107 653
AIRBNB, INC.15.51%104 614
