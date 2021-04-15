Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Deliveroo Holdings Plc    ROO   GB00BNC5T391

DELIVEROO HOLDINGS PLC

(ROO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deliveroo's orders more than doubled in first quarter

04/15/2021 | 08:36am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Deliveroo delivery rider cycles in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Food delivery company Deliveroo said its orders more than doubled in the quarter to end-March in its first trading update since its highly-anticipated listing in London last month flopped.

Growth accelerated for the fourth consecutive quarter, the company said, with group orders up 114% year-on-year to 71 million and gross transaction value (GTV) up 130% year-on-year to 1.65 billion pounds ($2.27 billion).

Chief Executive Will Shu said demand was strong in both UK and Ireland and its international markets, driven by record new customer growth and sustained demand from existing customers.

"This is our fourth consecutive quarter of accelerating growth, but we are mindful of the uncertain impact of the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions," he said on Thursday.

"So while we are confident that our value proposition will continue to attract consumers, restaurants, grocers and riders throughout 2021, we are taking a prudent approach to our full year guidance."

The company said it was maintaining its guidance for full-year GTV growth of between 30% to 40% and gross profit margins of 7.5-8.0%.

Deliveroo said it was difficult to know how much of the growth was driven by the lack of opportunity to eat out in cafes and restaurants in COVID-19 lockdowns, adding that it expected the rate of growth to slow as restrictions eased.

Deliveroo's float in London was heralded at the debut of the decade, but it soured when the stock fell 30% on the first day, wiping more than 2 billion pounds off the company's initial 7.6 billion pound valuation.

Some of Britain's biggest investment companies shunned the listing, citing concerns about gig-economy working conditions and the share structure.

The shares have continued to decline and closed at 268 pence on Wednesday, 31% below the 390 pence they were priced at in the float.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
All news about DELIVEROO HOLDINGS PLC
08:32aDELIVEROO CEO : 'We have a lot of work ahead to prove ourselves to the markets'
RE
08:20aDELIVEROO CEO ASKED ABOUT RIDERS : 'i'm not wedded to any particular model howev..
RE
08:20aDELIVEROO CEO : 'we wanted to be prudent when it comes to guidance'
RE
08:20aDELIVEROO CEO SAYS : 'we have a lot of work ahead of us to both grow the busines..
RE
08:20aDELIVEROO CEO : 'today's numbers and the performance of the business underline w..
RE
08:18aEurostoxx 50 : Earnings, metal rally spur record high for European stocks
RE
08:02aDELIVEROO  : Gross Transaction Value in Q1 Swells 130%
MT
04/14DELIVEROO  : Changes Name To Deliveroo
MT
04/13British mid-caps jump over signs of economic growth; Babcock surges
RE
04/13DELIVEROO  : Adds More Grocery Stores to Delivery Trial with Sainsbury's
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020
Net income 2020
Net Debt 2020
P/E ratio 2020
Yield 2020
Capitalization 4 917 M 6 783 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 2 561
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart DELIVEROO HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Deliveroo Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVEROO HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 310,00 GBX
Last Close Price 270,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 14,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Claudia Isobel Arney Non-Executive Chairman
Charles Richard Kenneth Medlock Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Adam Wolfson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELIVEROO HOLDINGS PLC0.00%6 783
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.55%744 853
NETFLIX, INC.2.40%245 244
PROSUS N.V.7.31%181 164
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.18.90%112 845
AIRBNB, INC.20.18%106 634
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ