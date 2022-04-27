DELIVEROO : APPOINTS ERIC FRENCH AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Deliveroo has announced the appointment of Eric French as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Eric joined Deliveroo in January 2021 as Chief Marketplace Officer. As COO, Eric will lead Deliveroo's central business functions, bringing together the Marketplace and Consumer organisations. Eric will also take responsibility for International markets. The UK and Ireland (UK&I) will continue to be run by Carlo Mocci, Chief Business Officer UK&I. Both Eric and Carlo will continue to report directly to Will Shu, Founder and CEO.

This structure will support an even closer integration of the three-sides of the marketplace: consumers, restaurant and grocery partners, and riders. It will also help to streamline decision-making and maintain Deliveroo's ability to execute rapidly as the business continues to scale, supporting delivery of the Company's medium- and long- term objectives.

Eric joined Deliveroo from Amazon, where he worked for over 15 years, holding a variety of finance and operating roles. Most recently before joining Deliveroo, Eric was the Vice President for Amazon's US Consumables business. In this role, he had responsibility for category leadership, product, technology, and private brands across the household, beauty, baby, and personal care product lines. Throughout his time at Amazon, Eric worked on a range of businesses including books, Fulfillment by Amazon, clothing & shoes, and the launch of new programmes such as Amazon Family and Subscribe & Save.

This development comes at an exciting time for the Company. Deliveroo had a strong year of growth in 2021, with gross transaction value (GTV) up 70% year-on-year in constant currency. The Company has 8.1 million monthly active consumers, has over 160,000 restaurant partner sites and close to 13,000 grocery sites live on the platform, and works with over 190,000 riders globally. In March 2022, Deliveroo set out medium-term guidance for GTV growth expectations in the range of 20-25% p.a. (in constant currency) with an aim to reach an adjusted EBITDA margin (as % of GTV) of 4%+ by 2026, with further upside potential beyond 2026.

Will Shu, Founder and CEO of Deliveroo, said: "I am excited that Eric is taking on this role. He has brought hugely valuable experience and expertise to the Company since joining and made an important impact. This change in structure sets us up to take advantage of the huge opportunity ahead and to further improve our proposition for consumers, restaurant and grocery partners and riders. Eric as COO will help us streamline the organisation to become more effective and efficient as a business. As the Company grows further, this will allow me to continue to spend time on product and tech with Devesh Mishra, our Chief Product and Technology Officer, and on overall strategy, as well as engaging with our external stakeholders."