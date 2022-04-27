Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Deliveroo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROO   GB00BNC5T391

DELIVEROO PLC

(ROO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/27 05:41:11 am EDT
101.50 GBX   -1.50%
05:35aDELIVEROO : Appoints eric french as chief operating officer
PU
04/25DELIVEROO : Nearly doubles restaurant partners in belfast since the start of the pandemic to meet growing demand
PU
04/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Netflix, Vale, Procter & Gamble, L'Oréal, IBM...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DELIVEROO : APPOINTS ERIC FRENCH AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

04/27/2022 | 05:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
DELIVEROO APPOINTS ERIC FRENCH AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
Share this article

Deliveroo has announced the appointment of Eric French as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Eric joined Deliveroo in January 2021 as Chief Marketplace Officer. As COO, Eric will lead Deliveroo's central business functions, bringing together the Marketplace and Consumer organisations. Eric will also take responsibility for International markets. The UK and Ireland (UK&I) will continue to be run by Carlo Mocci, Chief Business Officer UK&I. Both Eric and Carlo will continue to report directly to Will Shu, Founder and CEO.

This structure will support an even closer integration of the three-sides of the marketplace: consumers, restaurant and grocery partners, and riders. It will also help to streamline decision-making and maintain Deliveroo's ability to execute rapidly as the business continues to scale, supporting delivery of the Company's medium- and long- term objectives.

Eric joined Deliveroo from Amazon, where he worked for over 15 years, holding a variety of finance and operating roles. Most recently before joining Deliveroo, Eric was the Vice President for Amazon's US Consumables business. In this role, he had responsibility for category leadership, product, technology, and private brands across the household, beauty, baby, and personal care product lines. Throughout his time at Amazon, Eric worked on a range of businesses including books, Fulfillment by Amazon, clothing & shoes, and the launch of new programmes such as Amazon Family and Subscribe & Save.

This development comes at an exciting time for the Company. Deliveroo had a strong year of growth in 2021, with gross transaction value (GTV) up 70% year-on-year in constant currency. The Company has 8.1 million monthly active consumers, has over 160,000 restaurant partner sites and close to 13,000 grocery sites live on the platform, and works with over 190,000 riders globally. In March 2022, Deliveroo set out medium-term guidance for GTV growth expectations in the range of 20-25% p.a. (in constant currency) with an aim to reach an adjusted EBITDA margin (as % of GTV) of 4%+ by 2026, with further upside potential beyond 2026.

Will Shu, Founder and CEO of Deliveroo, said: "I am excited that Eric is taking on this role. He has brought hugely valuable experience and expertise to the Company since joining and made an important impact. This change in structure sets us up to take advantage of the huge opportunity ahead and to further improve our proposition for consumers, restaurant and grocery partners and riders. Eric as COO will help us streamline the organisation to become more effective and efficient as a business. As the Company grows further, this will allow me to continue to spend time on product and tech with Devesh Mishra, our Chief Product and Technology Officer, and on overall strategy, as well as engaging with our external stakeholders."

Disclaimer

Deliveroo plc published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 09:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DELIVEROO PLC
05:35aDELIVEROO : Appoints eric french as chief operating officer
PU
04/25DELIVEROO : Nearly doubles restaurant partners in belfast since the start of the pandemic ..
PU
04/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Netflix, Vale, Procter & Gamble, L'Oréal, IBM...
04/20Just Eat Takeaway weighs Grubhub sale as pandemic boost fades
RE
04/19European Bourses Close Lower as Investors Monitor Russia-Ukraine War, IMF's World Growt..
MT
04/19Deliveroo To Review Appeal Against French Court's Guilty Ruling on Labor Abuse Case
MT
04/18DELIVEROO : Love has never tasted this sweet! Treat your mum with Deliveroo and Annabella ..
PU
04/18DELIVEROO : Teams up with the trussell trust to help provide two million meals and vital s..
PU
04/14FTSE Closes Up 0.5% Ahead of Easter Break
DJ
04/14Bank of America Cuts Deliveroo PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELIVEROO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 228 M 2 812 M 2 812 M
Net income 2022 -236 M -298 M -298 M
Net cash 2022 1 102 M 1 391 M 1 391 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 912 M 2 414 M 2 414 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 3 108
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart DELIVEROO PLC
Duration : Period :
Deliveroo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVEROO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 103,05 GBX
Average target price 235,93 GBX
Spread / Average Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Shu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Miller Chief Financial Officer & Director
Claudia Isobel Arney Non-Executive Chairman
Dan Winn Chief Technology Officer
Devesh Mishra Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELIVEROO PLC-50.86%2 414
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.49%407 668
PROSUS N.V.-42.11%115 608
AIRBNB, INC.-8.08%97 401
NETFLIX, INC.-67.07%88 144
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-25.28%61 249