Financials GBP USD Sales 2021 1 831 M 2 552 M 2 552 M Net income 2021 -312 M -435 M -435 M Net cash 2021 1 198 M 1 669 M 1 669 M P/E ratio 2021 -16,9x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 5 774 M 8 023 M 8 045 M EV / Sales 2021 2,50x EV / Sales 2022 2,03x Nbr of Employees 2 060 Free-Float 94,6% Chart DELIVEROO PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends DELIVEROO PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 12 Last Close Price 319,00 GBX Average target price 339,95 GBX Spread / Average Target 6,57% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors William Shu Chief Executive Officer & Director Adam Miller Chief Financial Officer & Director Claudia Isobel Arney Non-Executive Chairman Dan Winn Chief Technology Officer Charles Richard Kenneth Medlock Independent Non-Executive Director