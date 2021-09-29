DELIVEROO : LAUNCHES ‘HOP', A NEW RAPID GROCERY SERVICE FROM DELIVERY-ONLY STORES

Deliveroo today launches its first delivery-only grocery store

'Deliveroo Hop' launches in Central London in partnership with Morrisons

New service, available through the Deliveroo app, will offer grocery delivery in as little as 10 minutes

The rapid delivery service will complement Deliveroo's existing grocery offer - which already delivers from nearly 4,600 grocery stores across the UK

Surplus food will be donated to The Felix Project and delivered to local charities

Deliveroo today launches a new rapid grocery delivery service. 'Deliveroo Hop' will operate from delivery-only grocery stores offering consumers grocery in as little as 10 minutes. The service will benefit from a deep integration between Deliveroo's newly-developed grocery management technology and the company's logistics algorithms and network of over 50,000 delivery riders across the UK.

Rapid grocery delivery will sit alongside Deliveroo's existing and fast-growing on-demand grocery service, which already delivers from over 4,600 partner grocery stores across the UK including best loved brands such as Morrisons, Waitrose, Aldi, Co-op, Sainsbury's and smaller, independent partners.

The service builds upon Deliveroo's expertise of running Editions, its existing network of over 250 delivery-only restaurant kitchens globally.

Deliveroo Hop is part of Deliveroo's commitment to expanding on-demand grocery. Deliveroo's delivery-only grocery stores will offer an even better consumer experience in areas such as:

Greater Stock Accuracy. Deliveroo's grocery management technology will enable real-time inventory control providing reliable item availability to consumers and eliminating the need for item substitution.

Increased Speed. Leading warehouse management technology, combined with Deliveroo's world-renowned logistics algorithms and existing network of over 50,000 riders in the UK, enables delivery in as little as 10 minutes.

Wider Product Range. Deliveroo's partner-led model enables a range of up to 2,000 items, including partner-branded and own-label products, such as Morrisons 'The Best' range which includes award-winning wines, ready meals and snacks as well as meat and fish from its Market Street counters.

The first Deliveroo Hop store launches [today] in central London with Morrisons. The company will offer some consumers a £10 discount for their first order as well as rewards for its most loyal customers throughout the launch period.

To show its support to the local community, Deliveroo will donate surplus food from the store to The Felix Project as part of its Full Life campaign. The campaign launched earlier this year with a pledge to deliver one million meals to families in need as part of Deliveroo's commitment to support local communities across the country.

Will Shu, CEO and Founder, Deliveroo said: "Deliveroo Hop will enhance our on-demand grocery offering for both consumers and our grocery partners. We are pleased to launch the service with Morrisons, one of our largest partners."

David Potts, Chief Executive, Morrisons said: "Morrisons has enjoyed a strong and growing partnership with Deliveroo since March 2020 which now covers more than 320 stores. The rapid delivery grocery sector is developing quickly and is highly valued by customers. The launch of Deliveroo Hop represents another key moment, enabling customers to choose from a wide selection of groceries from Morrisons and have them delivered by Deliveroo in as little as ten minutes."