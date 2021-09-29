Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Deliveroo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROO   GB00BNC5T391

DELIVEROO PLC

(ROO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DELIVEROO : LAUNCHES ‘HOP', A NEW RAPID GROCERY SERVICE FROM DELIVERY-ONLY STORES

09/29/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
DELIVEROO LAUNCHES 'HOP', A NEW RAPID GROCERY SERVICE FROM DELIVERY-ONLY STORES
  • 29 September 2021
  • Deliveroo
  • Read time: 3 min
Share this article
  • Deliveroo today launches its first delivery-only grocery store
  • 'Deliveroo Hop' launches in Central London in partnership with Morrisons
  • New service, available through the Deliveroo app, will offer grocery delivery in as little as 10 minutes
  • The rapid delivery service will complement Deliveroo's existing grocery offer - which already delivers from nearly 4,600 grocery stores across the UK
  • Surplus food will be donated to The Felix Project and delivered to local charities

Deliveroo today launches a new rapid grocery delivery service. 'Deliveroo Hop' will operate from delivery-only grocery stores offering consumers grocery in as little as 10 minutes. The service will benefit from a deep integration between Deliveroo's newly-developed grocery management technology and the company's logistics algorithms and network of over 50,000 delivery riders across the UK.

Rapid grocery delivery will sit alongside Deliveroo's existing and fast-growing on-demand grocery service, which already delivers from over 4,600 partner grocery stores across the UK including best loved brands such as Morrisons, Waitrose, Aldi, Co-op, Sainsbury's and smaller, independent partners.

The service builds upon Deliveroo's expertise of running Editions, its existing network of over 250 delivery-only restaurant kitchens globally.

Deliveroo Hop is part of Deliveroo's commitment to expanding on-demand grocery. Deliveroo's delivery-only grocery stores will offer an even better consumer experience in areas such as:

  • Greater Stock Accuracy. Deliveroo's grocery management technology will enable real-time inventory control providing reliable item availability to consumers and eliminating the need for item substitution.
  • Increased Speed. Leading warehouse management technology, combined with Deliveroo's world-renowned logistics algorithms and existing network of over 50,000 riders in the UK, enables delivery in as little as 10 minutes.
  • Wider Product Range. Deliveroo's partner-led model enables a range of up to 2,000 items, including partner-branded and own-label products, such as Morrisons 'The Best' range which includes award-winning wines, ready meals and snacks as well as meat and fish from its Market Street counters.

The first Deliveroo Hop store launches [today] in central London with Morrisons. The company will offer some consumers a £10 discount for their first order as well as rewards for its most loyal customers throughout the launch period.

To show its support to the local community, Deliveroo will donate surplus food from the store to The Felix Project as part of its Full Life campaign. The campaign launched earlier this year with a pledge to deliver one million meals to families in need as part of Deliveroo's commitment to support local communities across the country.

Will Shu, CEO and Founder, Deliveroo said: "Deliveroo Hop will enhance our on-demand grocery offering for both consumers and our grocery partners. We are pleased to launch the service with Morrisons, one of our largest partners."

David Potts, Chief Executive, Morrisons said: "Morrisons has enjoyed a strong and growing partnership with Deliveroo since March 2020 which now covers more than 320 stores. The rapid delivery grocery sector is developing quickly and is highly valued by customers. The launch of Deliveroo Hop represents another key moment, enabling customers to choose from a wide selection of groceries from Morrisons and have them delivered by Deliveroo in as little as ten minutes."

Disclaimer

Deliveroo plc published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 21:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DELIVEROO PLC
05:52pDELIVEROO : LAUNCHES ‘HOP', A NEW RAPID GROCERY SERVICE FROM DELIVERY-ONLY STORES
PU
05:52aDELIVEROO : Snag a taco-in-a-taco limited-edition kit this National Taco Day from Delivero..
PU
09/28DELIVEROO : Singapore kicks off Rider Safety Month with a series of new safety initiatives
PU
09/27Aldi to invest $1.8 billion in British growth push
RE
09/21Pret to serve suburbs, stations and motorways in shift from skyscrapers
RE
09/20DELIVEROO PLC(LSE : ROO) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/20DELIVEROO : Singapore partners Zero Waste SG to bring recycling to the forefront as employ..
PU
09/16DELIVEROO : Daebak! Deliveroo foodies among first to try BURGER KING®'s new Korean-inspire..
PU
09/15UK shares dip as British inflation data fuels taper fears
RE
09/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Yes, the global economic recovery is slowing
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELIVEROO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 857 M 2 493 M 2 493 M
Net income 2021 -268 M -359 M -359 M
Net cash 2021 1 239 M 1 663 M 1 663 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 310 M 7 138 M 7 128 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 2 060
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart DELIVEROO PLC
Duration : Period :
Deliveroo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVEROO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,93 GBX
Average target price 365,91 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12 380%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Shu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Miller Chief Financial Officer & Director
Claudia Isobel Arney Non-Executive Chairman
Dan Winn Chief Technology Officer
Charles Richard Kenneth Medlock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELIVEROO PLC0.00%7 089
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.55%574 915
NETFLIX, INC.7.97%258 410
PROSUS N.V.-21.73%256 945
AIRBNB, INC.14.84%104 426
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.84%86 642