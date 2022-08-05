Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Deliveroo plc
  News
  Summary
DELIVEROO PLC

Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-05 am EDT
92.16 GBX   -4.20%
08/03DELIVEROO : Co-op and deliveroo agree partnership extension and plans to expand convenient grocery delivery service to reach 1,400 stores
PU
07/25ANALYSIS : Food delivery companies revamp for cost-of-living crunch
RE
07/25Food delivery companies revamp for cost-of-living crunch
RE
Deliveroo : ASDA AND DELIVEROO TEAM UP FOR SPEEDY ON-DEMAND GROCERY ROLL OUT

08/05/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
ASDA AND DELIVEROO TEAM UP FOR SPEEDY ON-DEMAND GROCERY ROLL OUT
  • Over 2400 products, including tea bags, breakfast cereal and milk will be available in minutes from Deliveroo
  • The partnership will be available in 300 Asda stores by the end of the year as the supermarket rolls out the service at pace
  • The service will initially launch in 15 stores, with Wakefield, Leeds and Manchester first in line to order on-demand groceries from Asda and Deliveroo

5 August 2022: Asda and Deliveroo have joined forces to deliver on-demand groceries to households across the UK, as the partnership launches in 15 Asda stores.

The roll-out begins this month, with households in Wakefield, Leeds and Manchester amongst the first to choose from over 2400 products from the Asda range - from plasters to birthday cakes - and have them delivered to their door in minutes by Deliveroo's network of riders.

Ambitious plans to launch 300 Asda stores on the Deliveroo platform by the end of the year will further increase the number of delivery options the supermarket has available.

Customers shopping via the Deliveroo app will also be able to select from a range of everyday products that have been price matched to offer the best possible value across household essentials such as tea bags, breakfast cereal and frozen peas.

Teatime is the most popular time for Deliveroo customers to place their grocery orders, with a top-up shop and meal building products amongst the items ordered most often.

Georgie Williams, Director of Grocery, UK&I, at Deliveroo said: "Asda offers great value for money and we're delighted that Deliveroo customers can shop from a huge range of products, bringing even more choice to families and households across the UK. All delivered to your door in minutes."

Simon Gregg, Senior Vice President of e-Commerce at Asda, said: "We want to create more opportunities to conveniently shop favourite Asda products and offer the broadest range of delivery options of any grocer, giving customers the flexibility to choose how and when they shop with us. Our partnership with Deliveroo will extend this further, as Asda customers across the UK will soon be able to get products delivered in as little as 30 minutes."

Disclaimer

Deliveroo plc published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 21:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
