    ROO   GB00BNC5T391

DELIVEROO PLC

(ROO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-09 am EDT
91.24 GBX   -3.59%
DELIVEROO : announces proposal to end operations in Netherlands
PU
Earnings Flash (ROO.L) DELIVEROO Reports H1 Loss GBP-0.08
MT
Earnings Flash (ROO.L) DELIVEROO Reports H1 Revenue GBP1.01B
MT
Deliveroo : announces proposal to end operations in Netherlands

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Deliveroo today announces that it proposes to consult on ending its operations in the Netherlands.

Deliveroo currently operates across 11 markets worldwide. The Company always seeks to operate in markets with a clear path to a strong market position. The vast majority of the Company's gross transaction value (GTV) coming from markets where Deliveroo holds a #1 or #2 market position.

The Netherlands represented 1% of Deliveroo's Group GTV in H1 2022. The Company has determined that achieving and sustaining a top-tier market position would require a disproportionate level of investment with uncertain long-term returns.

The proposal to consult on ending operations in the Netherlands reflects the Company's disciplined focus on continuing to maximise returns on investment of resources while meeting existing profitability targets against a challenging economic backdrop.

Deliveroo anticipates that the consultation process with relevant stakeholders will commence in August and is working towards a potential date for the final day of operations towards the end of November.

This proposal does not impact previously communicated guidance.

Eric French, Chief Operating Officer, International, Deliveroo said:


"This is not a decision we have taken lightly. We want to thank all of our employees and riders, who will be supported throughout this consultation process. They are our priority. We have enjoyed working with thousands of restaurants across the Netherlands and want to thank the consumers who have ordered with us and enjoyed their meals. We remain open as normal while we consult."

Disclaimer

Deliveroo plc published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
