Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Deliveroo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROO   GB00BNC5T391

DELIVEROO PLC

(ROO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07/08 05:17:05 am
330.75 GBX   +3.17%
04:49aThe latest from London: Back to caution
04:39aBanks, miners pull down FTSE 100; Entain top gainer
RE
02:58aMARKETMIND : Peak growth, Delta woes and the end of the reflation trade
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deliveroo hikes forecasts as food delivery demand stays strong

07/08/2021 | 04:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Deliveroo riders demonstrate to push for improved working conditions, in London

(Reuters) -Britain's Deliveroo reported an 88% jump in quarterly food orders and raised its annual order value forecasts on Thursday, as people remained hooked on having meals and groceries delivered to their home.

The food-delivery firm, which connects customers with over 115,000 restaurants and grocers in the UK and 11 other countries, predicted gross transaction value (GTV) would grow 50%-60% in 2021, compared with an earlier forecast of 30%-40%.

Shares in Deliveroo, which fell 30% in their London market debut in March, climbed 4% to 333.7 pence by 0805 GMT. They are still down 14% so far from their initial public offering price.

Deliveroo and rivals like Just Eat Takeaway.com - which make money by taking a percentage of each order - have enjoyed a surge in both meal and grocery orders as coronavirus curbs forced outdoor shops and restaurants to close.

Still, Deliveroo said investments in "growth opportunities" this year and its expectation that average order values would at some point revert towards pre-Covid levels, led it to estimate profit margins were likely to come in at the lower end of a 7.5% to 8% range it had given earlier.

"We believe trading (for Deliveroo) is likely to be driven by both businesses, food delivery and grocery," analysts at J.P. Morgan said in a client note. "The higher investments are not a surprise, given higher investments also for peers."

Just over half of Deliveroo's GTV - the monetary value of all orders minus any tips - came from the United Kingdom and Ireland in the quarter ended June, it said.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Uttaresh.V and Elaine Hardcastle)

By Yadarisa Shabong


© Reuters 2021
All news about DELIVEROO PLC
04:49aThe latest from London: Back to caution
04:39aBanks, miners pull down FTSE 100; Entain top gainer
RE
02:58aMARKETMIND : Peak growth, Delta woes and the end of the reflation trade
RE
02:41aDELIVEROO  : Lifts Guidance for Gross Transaction Value on Strong H1 Results
MT
07/07Financials Gain, But Lag Market, As Treasury Yields Slip - Financials Roundup
DJ
07/07Wise valued at $11 billion in record London direct listing
RE
07/07DELIVEROO  : To Hire 400 Additional Tech Staff Over Next Year
MT
07/06DELIVEROO  : UK food delivery company Deliveroo orders up 400 new tech jobs
RE
07/05CHECKING OUT OF PHASE 2 (HA) : Deliveroo reveals what Singaporeans add to their ..
PU
07/01Europe feasts on 'sublime' IPO bonanza in 2021. Is it getting bloated?
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 723 M 2 373 M 2 373 M
Net income 2021 -299 M -412 M -412 M
Net cash 2021 1 217 M 1 676 M 1 676 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 801 M 7 989 M 7 990 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 060
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart DELIVEROO PLC
Duration : Period :
Deliveroo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVEROO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 320,60 GBX
Average target price 324,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Shu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Miller Chief Financial Officer & Director
Claudia Isobel Arney Non-Executive Chairman
Dan Winn Chief Technology Officer
Charles Richard Kenneth Medlock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELIVEROO PLC0.00%7 029
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.75%733 618
NETFLIX, INC.-0.88%233 704
PROSUS N.V.-9.30%158 251
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.55%97 148
AIRBNB, INC.1.07%91 048