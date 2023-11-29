Deliveroo PLC - London-based takeaway food delivery - Hosts on Wednesday first capital markets event since its London listing in March 2021, setting out the growth opportunities that it sees and confirming guidance for 2023. Gross transaction value is expected to grow by a lower-single-digit percentage at constant currency in 2023. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation is expected to be GBP60 million to GBP80 million. This compares to an adjusted Ebitda loss of GBP45 million in 2022. In the medium-term, GTV growth is expected to be a mid-teens-percentage per annum at constant currency. Deliveroo expects to reach an adjust Ebitda margin of 4% of GTV by 2026.

Founder & Chief Executive Officer Will Shu says "improving the delivery experience and providing value for money to consumers" are key to unlocking the food delivery sector's full growth potential. "One further driver of growth will be the expansion of our platform to encompass retail, such as DIY, homeware and electrical goods," Shu says.

Current stock price: 148.60 pence, up 2.3% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: up 72%

