Deliveroo reports 36% rise in gross value of Q4 orders

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Food delivery company Deliveroo
said the gross transaction value (GTV) of orders on its
platform rose 36% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, resulting
in it hitting the top of its guidance range with a 70% rise for
the year.
Food delivery boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic when pubs
and restaurants were closed, and the popularity of the platforms
has not faded since hospitality reopened.
Deliveroo said its monthly customer base had continued to
grow despite the easing of lockdown restrictions, with 8 million
active monthly customers in the quarter, up 37% year-on-year and
up 123% on pre-pandemic levels.
The number of orders grew 10% compared to the previous
quarter, it said, and the average value stabilized, up by 1% in
constant currency on Q3 to 21.40 pounds.
Deliveroo, which listed in London in March 2021, said its
guidance for gross profit margin as a percentage of GTV was
maintained at 7.5-7.75%.
