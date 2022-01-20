Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Deliveroo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROO   GB00BNC5T391

DELIVEROO PLC

(ROO)
Deliveroo reports 36% rise in gross value of Q4 orders
RE
DELIVEROO : Strong performance to end 2021
PU
Deliveroo Maintains FY21 Profit Margin Guidance Amid Gross Transaction Value Jump
MT
Deliveroo reports 36% rise in gross value of Q4 orders

01/20/2022 | 02:54am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Deliveroo delivery rider cycles in London, Britain

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Food delivery company Deliveroo said the gross transaction value (GTV) of orders on its platform rose 36% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, resulting in it hitting the top of its guidance range with a 70% rise for the year.

Food delivery boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic when pubs and restaurants were closed, and the popularity of the platforms has not faded since hospitality reopened.

Deliveroo said its monthly customer base had continued to grow despite the easing of lockdown restrictions, with 8 million active monthly customers in the quarter, up 37% year-on-year and up 123% on pre-pandemic levels.

The number of orders grew 10% compared to the previous quarter, it said, and the average value stabilized, up by 1% in constant currency on Q3 to 21.40 pounds.

Deliveroo, which listed in London in March 2021, said its guidance for gross profit margin as a percentage of GTV was maintained at 7.5-7.75%.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
