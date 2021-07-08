Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Deliveroo plc
  News
  Summary
DELIVEROO PLC

Deliveroo reports 88% jump in orders, tempers margin forecast

07/08/2021 | 02:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Deliveroo riders demonstrate to push for improved working conditions, in London

(Reuters) - Deliveroo's orders jumped 88% during the June quarter, although the food delivery firm tempered its outlook for annual profit margins on Thursday, as it burns more cash and orders return to pre-pandemic levels.

The company, which listed in London in March, said growth in its annual gross transaction value (GTV) -- a measure of the total value paid by customers apart from tips -- is expected between 50% and 60%, up from the previously forecast 30%-40%.

Deliveroo said it saw an opportunity to invest more in growth opportunities in the second half of the year, without elaborating further. The higher spending, along with the expectation that average order values would return to pre-pandemic levels, would weigh on profit margins, it added.

The company maintained its annual gross margins forecast of 7.5% to 8%, but said margins would likely come in at the lower end of that range.

This is a second business update from Deliveroo after going public in a much anticipated stock market debut in March that saw its shares plunge 30%. The stock is currently down about 18% from its IPO price.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 723 M 2 373 M 2 373 M
Net income 2021 -299 M -412 M -412 M
Net cash 2021 1 217 M 1 676 M 1 676 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 801 M 7 989 M 7 990 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 060
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart DELIVEROO PLC
Duration : Period :
Deliveroo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVEROO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 320,60 GBX
Average target price 324,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Shu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Miller Chief Financial Officer & Director
Claudia Isobel Arney Non-Executive Chairman
Dan Winn Chief Technology Officer
Charles Richard Kenneth Medlock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELIVEROO PLC0.00%7 029
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.75%733 618
NETFLIX, INC.-0.88%233 704
PROSUS N.V.-9.30%158 251
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.55%97 148
AIRBNB, INC.1.07%91 048