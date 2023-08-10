Deliveroo plc (Deliveroo) is a United Kingdom-based online food company, which is engaged in delivering food. The Company's platform connects consumers, riders and restaurant and grocery partners across local markets to bring people the food. Its platform, Deliveroo is a hyperlocal three-sided marketplace that connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfill a purchase in under 30 minutes. It has a diverse base of approximately 180,000 restaurant and grocery partners. The Company's geographical segments include the United Kingdom and Ireland segment and the international segment, comprising its business in Continental Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. It works with global quick service restaurants, national casual dining chains, independent full-service restaurants, and takeaways. It also partners with some of the grocery retailers. It operates across Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.

