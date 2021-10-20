Log in
    ROO   GB00BNC5T391

DELIVEROO PLC

(ROO)
  Report
Deliveroo : upgrades full-year forecast after strong third quarter

10/20/2021 | 02:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Deliveroo delivery rider cycles in London, Britain

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Food delivery company Deliveroo upgraded its full-year growth forecast on Wednesday after the gross value of its orders in the third quarter increased 58% year-on-year, despite lockdown measures easing in most of its markets.

The British company, which had performed strongly during lockdowns, said it expected its gross transactional value to rise by 60-70% this year, up from its previous forecast of 50-60%.

Founder and chief executive Will Shu said Deliveroo made good progress in the quarter, including launching a new rapid grocery delivery service called Deliveroo Hop.

"While we are mindful of current and potential macroeconomic disruptions and uncertainties, we expect further strong performance in the remainder of the year and we are increasing our full year GTV growth guidance," he said.

The value of Deliveroo's orders in the quarter increased to 1.59 billion pounds, with the number of orders increasing 64% to 74.6 million.

The average size of each order declined by 4% to 21.4 pounds, Deliveroo said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey and Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 851 M 2 556 M 2 556 M
Net income 2021 -265 M -365 M -365 M
Net cash 2021 1 256 M 1 735 M 1 735 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 261 M 7 262 M 7 265 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 060
Free-Float 67,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 290,50 GBX
Average target price 365,27 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Shu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Miller Chief Financial Officer & Director
Claudia Isobel Arney Non-Executive Chairman
Dan Winn Chief Technology Officer
Charles Richard Kenneth Medlock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELIVEROO PLC0.00%7 262
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.52%608 522
NETFLIX, INC.18.17%282 363
PROSUS N.V.-13.76%271 462
AIRBNB, INC.16.31%106 742
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.71%89 576