Deliveroo : upgrades full-year forecast after strong third quarter

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Food delivery company Deliveroo
upgraded its full-year growth forecast on Wednesday
after the gross value of its orders in the third quarter
increased 58% year-on-year, despite lockdown measures easing in
most of its markets.
The British company, which had performed strongly during
lockdowns, said it expected its gross transactional value to
rise by 60-70% this year, up from its previous forecast of
50-60%.
Founder and chief executive Will Shu said Deliveroo made
good progress in the quarter, including launching a new rapid
grocery delivery service called Deliveroo Hop.
"While we are mindful of current and potential macroeconomic
disruptions and uncertainties, we expect further strong
performance in the remainder of the year and we are increasing
our full year GTV growth guidance," he said.
The value of Deliveroo's orders in the quarter increased to
1.59 billion pounds, with the number of orders increasing 64% to
74.6 million.
The average size of each order declined by 4% to 21.4
pounds, Deliveroo said.
