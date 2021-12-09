Log in
    ROO   GB00BNC5T391

DELIVEROO PLC

(ROO)
  Report
EU draft rules for gig workers target Uber, Deliveroo, online platforms

12/09/2021 | 05:22am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Deliveroo delivery rider cycles in London, Britain

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission announced on Thursday draft rules to give workers at online platform companies such as Uber and Deliveroo better social rights, but which companies say could lead to job losses and more litigation in court.

The proposal, a global first that needs to be thrashed out with EU countries and EU lawmakers before it can become law, marks the latest attempt by the European Union to regulate tech companies and ensure a level playing field.

Online platform companies that set pay and standards of conduct for their workers will have to classify them as employees entitled to a minimum wage, paid holidays and pension rights, according to the draft rules.

The companies will also be considered an employer if they supervise the performance of work through electronic means, restrict workers' ability to choose their working hours or tasks, and prevent them from working for third parties.

The rules will also require ride-hailing, food delivery apps and other companies to be more transparent on how they use algorithms to monitor and evaluate workers and to set tasks and fees. Employees can ask for compensation for breaches.

The EU executive said the draft rules could apply to between 1.7 million and 4.1 million workers from the 28 million working at more than 500 online platform companies across the 27-country bloc.

"Genuine self-employed on platforms will be protected through enhanced legal certainty on their status and there will be new safeguards against the pitfalls of algorithmic management. This is an important step towards a more social digital economy," the EU's digital chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 858 M 2 454 M 2 454 M
Net income 2021 -267 M -353 M -353 M
Net cash 2021 1 255 M 1 656 M 1 656 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 399 M 5 821 M 5 808 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 060
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart DELIVEROO PLC
Duration : Period :
Deliveroo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVEROO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 240,10 GBX
Average target price 361,55 GBX
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Shu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Miller Chief Financial Officer & Director
Claudia Isobel Arney Non-Executive Chairman
Dan Winn Chief Technology Officer
Charles Richard Kenneth Medlock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELIVEROO PLC0.00%5 821
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.20%571 198
NETFLIX, INC.16.15%278 209
PROSUS N.V.-16.16%264 735
AIRBNB, INC.27.04%116 778
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-23.90%75 296