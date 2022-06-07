Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Deliveroo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROO   GB00BNC5T391

DELIVEROO PLC

(ROO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06/07 09:06:10 am EDT
95.39 GBX   -4.05%
08:56aFrench tech firm Castor raises $23.5 million in latest funding
RE
05/31DELIVEROO : Singapore Launches BenefitHub to Bolster Rider Welfare, Offers Riders Over 200 Lifestyle Deals
PU
05/27UK equities record best week since mid-March
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

French tech firm Castor raises $23.5 million in latest funding

06/07/2022 | 08:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS (Reuters) - French technology and data management company Castor, whose clients include Deliveroo and online fashion site Vestiaire Collective, said on Tuesday that it raised $23.5 million in a new funding round led by venture capital firm Blossom Capital.

The fundraising comes amid French President Emmanuel Macron's attempts to highlight the appeal of the country's burgeoning technology industry to overseas investors.

Insurance companies and large financial services firms have been ramping up their investments in technology, which allows them to automate some of their more labour-intensive and time-consuming processes such as fraud and money laundering checks.

Recent high-profile fundraisings in the French technology sector include French online bank Qonto, which this year raised 486 million euros ($519.5 million), while Shift Technology last year closed a $220 million fund-raising round.

"The next generation of successful scale-ups will need to make better use of their data and Castor is the most effective tool for that," said Blossom Capital partner Imran Ghory in a statement.

($1 = 0.9355 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELIVEROO PLC -3.41% 96.032 Delayed Quote.-52.59%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC 0.87% 187.11 Delayed Quote.-12.70%
All news about DELIVEROO PLC
08:56aFrench tech firm Castor raises $23.5 million in latest funding
RE
05/31DELIVEROO : Singapore Launches BenefitHub to Bolster Rider Welfare, Offers Riders Over 200..
PU
05/27UK equities record best week since mid-March
RE
05/27UK equities record best week since mid-March
RE
05/27DELIVEROO : JP Morgan is now Neutral
MD
05/19DELIVEROO : Sainsbury's and deliveroo announce further uk expansion
PU
05/12Deliveroo Inks Union Deal Granting Collective Bargaining Rights to UK Riders
MT
05/11DELIVEROO : growth continues in Cork as orders increase by 250%
PU
05/10Takeaway quits Romania; shares inch up from all-time lows
RE
05/09REFILE-UPDATE 4-Foreign food delivery drivers stage rare strike in Dubai
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELIVEROO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 147 M 2 690 M 2 690 M
Net income 2022 -259 M -324 M -324 M
Net cash 2022 1 070 M 1 340 M 1 340 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,82x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 845 M 2 311 M 2 311 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 3 108
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart DELIVEROO PLC
Duration : Period :
Deliveroo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVEROO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 99,42 GBX
Average target price 214,06 GBX
Spread / Average Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Shu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Miller Chief Financial Officer & Director
Claudia Isobel Arney Non-Executive Chairman
Dan Winn Chief Technology Officer
Devesh Mishra Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELIVEROO PLC-52.59%2 311
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.53%446 821
PROSUS N.V.-33.48%133 309
NETFLIX, INC.-67.28%87 584
AIRBNB, INC.-26.71%77 661
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-41.02%48 561