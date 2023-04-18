Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Deliveroo plc
  News
  7. Summary
    ROO   GB00BNC5T391

DELIVEROO PLC

(ROO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:13 2023-04-18 am EDT
102.10 GBX   +1.09%
Terance Butler sells shares in Ocean Harvest

04/18/2023 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC - consumer healthcare firm - Says non-executive Director Yvonne Stillhart buys 230,000 shares at USD0.46 worth USD105,800, around GBP85,000.

----------

Titon Holdings PLC - Colchester, Essex-based ventilation systems and window & door hardware supplier - Reports Amanda Farrar now holds 3.9% holding in company down from 4.6%.

----------

Ocean Harvest Technology Group PLC - Theale, England-headquartered producer of seaweed ingredients for animal feed - Says Terance Butler Holdings Ltd, a substantial shareholder, sold 827,385 shares at an average price of 25.4922 pence each worth around GBP210,000. Now holds 18.68% interest.

----------

Mosman Oil and Gas Ltd - New South Wales, Australia-based oil exploration, development and production company - Morgan Stanley sells 5.3% stake in company. Now has no interest.

----------

Angus Energy PLC - independent onshore energy transition company focused on UK assets - Paul Forrest, non-executive Director, sold 16.5 million shares at an average price of 1.8 pence worth around GBP297,000. Now holds 13.46% interest.

----------

Deliveroo PLC - online food delivery service - Notes Morgan Stanley sells 5.4% stake in company. Now has no interest.

----------

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGUS ENERGY PLC -8.22% 1.675 Delayed Quote.17.74%
BRENT OIL -0.05% 84.451 Delayed Quote.0.51%
DELIVEROO PLC 1.09% 102.1 Delayed Quote.17.85%
HARVEST TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 5.26% 0.06 Delayed Quote.-15.49%
INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC 1.09% 0.465 Delayed Quote.-27.44%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.99% 90.2599 Delayed Quote.5.02%
MOSMAN OIL AND GAS LIMITED -3.13% 0.0775 Delayed Quote.6.71%
OCEAN HARVEST TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC 2.50% 26.65 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TITON HOLDINGS PLC 0.00% 74 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
WTI -0.02% 80.811 Delayed Quote.2.45%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 136 M 2 654 M 2 654 M
Net income 2023 -145 M -180 M -180 M
Net cash 2023 814 M 1 011 M 1 011 M
P/E ratio 2023 -14,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 806 M 2 232 M 2 243 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 4 046
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart DELIVEROO PLC
Duration : Period :
Deliveroo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVEROO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 101,00 GBX
Average target price 128,64 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Shu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scilla Grimble Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Isobel Arney Non-Executive Chairman
Devesh Mishra Chief Product & Technology Officer
Eric French Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELIVEROO PLC17.85%2 209
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED11.08%448 142
NETFLIX, INC.12.83%148 176
PROSUS N.V.9.14%97 484
AIRBNB, INC.35.87%73 341
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.27.29%64 605
