Terance Butler sells shares in Ocean Harvest

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC - consumer healthcare firm - Says non-executive Director Yvonne Stillhart buys 230,000 shares at USD0.46 worth USD105,800, around GBP85,000.

----------

Titon Holdings PLC - Colchester, Essex-based ventilation systems and window & door hardware supplier - Reports Amanda Farrar now holds 3.9% holding in company down from 4.6%.

----------

Ocean Harvest Technology Group PLC - Theale, England-headquartered producer of seaweed ingredients for animal feed - Says Terance Butler Holdings Ltd, a substantial shareholder, sold 827,385 shares at an average price of 25.4922 pence each worth around GBP210,000. Now holds 18.68% interest.

----------

Mosman Oil and Gas Ltd - New South Wales, Australia-based oil exploration, development and production company - Morgan Stanley sells 5.3% stake in company. Now has no interest.

----------

Angus Energy PLC - independent onshore energy transition company focused on UK assets - Paul Forrest, non-executive Director, sold 16.5 million shares at an average price of 1.8 pence worth around GBP297,000. Now holds 13.46% interest.

----------

Deliveroo PLC - online food delivery service - Notes Morgan Stanley sells 5.4% stake in company. Now has no interest.

----------

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.