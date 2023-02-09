UK's Deliveroo to cut 9% of jobs as orders dip

The London-based firm had been a high-profile success story in recent years, expanding during the health crisis, when people stuck at home ordered in more food.

But founder and boss Will Shu said Thursday that the economic situation was now tougher, and the company needed to sharpen its focus on profitability.

Last month, Deliveroo said it broke even in the second half of 2022.

Despite a 2% drop in orders in the fourth quarter, rising restaurant prices meant the value of orders on its platform still rose to $2.2 billion.

At the time, Shu said that the app had 7.4 million active users over the period, broadly flat on a year earlier.

The company, which competes with Just Eat Takeaway and Uber Eats, exited the Netherlands and Australia over the last year, after struggling to gain market share.

Deliveroo shares were down 1% in Thursday afternoon trade, and have lost around 40% of their value over the past year.