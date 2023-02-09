Advanced search
    ROO   GB00BNC5T391

DELIVEROO PLC

(ROO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:09 2023-02-09 am EST
89.00 GBX   +0.09%
UK's Deliveroo to cut 9% of jobs as orders dip
RE
12:00pBoE chief lifts FTSE 100; Disney up in New York
AN
10:05aDeliveroo to Lay Off 350 Workers to Trim Fixed Costs
MT
UK's Deliveroo to cut 9% of jobs as orders dip

02/09/2023 | 12:15pm EST
STORY: British meal delivery company Deliveroo said Thursday (February 9) it would cut around 9% of its workforce, or 350 roles, as it faces a slowdown in growth.

The London-based firm had been a high-profile success story in recent years, expanding during the health crisis, when people stuck at home ordered in more food.

But founder and boss Will Shu said Thursday that the economic situation was now tougher, and the company needed to sharpen its focus on profitability.

Last month, Deliveroo said it broke even in the second half of 2022.

Despite a 2% drop in orders in the fourth quarter, rising restaurant prices meant the value of orders on its platform still rose to $2.2 billion.

At the time, Shu said that the app had 7.4 million active users over the period, broadly flat on a year earlier.

The company, which competes with Just Eat Takeaway and Uber Eats, exited the Netherlands and Australia over the last year, after struggling to gain market share.

Deliveroo shares were down 1% in Thursday afternoon trade, and have lost around 40% of their value over the past year.


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 018 M 2 436 M 2 436 M
Net income 2022 -257 M -310 M -310 M
Net cash 2022 983 M 1 187 M 1 187 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 574 M 1 899 M 1 899 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 108
Free-Float 76,1%
Managers and Directors
William Shu Chief Executive Officer & Director
David John Hancock Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Isobel Arney Non-Executive Chairman
Devesh Mishra Chief Product & Technology Officer
Eric French Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELIVEROO PLC3.76%1 899
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED14.43%457 909
NETFLIX, INC.24.40%163 367
PROSUS N.V.14.37%102 723
AIRBNB, INC.36.09%73 676
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.48.93%73 454