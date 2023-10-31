EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delivery Hero SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Delivery Hero SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

31.10.2023 / 17:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delivery Hero SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/de/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/financial-reports-and-presentations/

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2023
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/de/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2023
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/financial-reports-and-presentations/

Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

 
