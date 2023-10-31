EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delivery Hero SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Delivery Hero SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/de/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/financial-reports-and-presentations/
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2023
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/de/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2023
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/financial-reports-and-presentations/
