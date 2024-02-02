(Share price updated, text partly revised)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - The impasse over the planned sale of activities in Southeast Asia sent Delivery Hero on a downward spiral on Friday. The shares started the weekend at the bottom of the DAX with a drop of almost 23 percent to 16.65 euros. They thus closed just above the record low they had reached shortly before. The trigger was a media report about allegedly failed sales negotiations. The rumors were false, Delivery Hero said. In the end, this did little to help the share price.

According to the "Business Times" from Singapore, a deal to sell parts of the Foodpanda business in South East Asia to Grab Holdings fell through due to differing price expectations. The newspaper wrote this, citing people familiar with the matter.

Delivery Hero responded by saying that the rumors were false. Negotiations about the potential sale are still ongoing. However, it remained unclear who was being discussed.

For analyst Giles Thorne from investment firm Jefferies, the newspaper report comes as a surprise, as he had previously believed in a sale this year. Such a deal would significantly improve the food supplier's finances; and the shares would once again become more of an issue for many investors. A burst would therefore be a great disappointment.

After all, Delivery Hero's existing liquidity and cash flow provide the company with a certain degree of financial flexibility, according to Thorne. Nevertheless, the Group would sooner or later feel the effects of its high level of debt.

Andrew Ross from the British Barclays Bank believes in his base scenario that the balance sheet will remain manageable even without the money from a sale of the division. The presentation of the business figures on February 14 will be important in this context.

Asia is a difficult region for Delivery Hero. As already known, the Group intends to divest its business in South East Asia on the way to achieving its profitability targets. It intends to divest its activities in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos. Instead, the Middle East and North Africa region is increasingly coming to the fore.

Delivery Hero recently sold its small stake in the British food delivery service Deliveroo, albeit at a loss of millions.

The Delivery Hero share price has been on a downward trend for some time. In 2017, the company went public at an issue price of 25.50 euros per share. During the coronavirus pandemic, it then rose to a record high of just over 145 euros at the beginning of 2021. People were unable to eat in restaurants and ordered a lot from delivery services. Delivery Hero was worth EUR 39.5 billion on the stock exchange at the time and the stock was even temporarily listed on the DAX.

However, the share price then fell sharply, especially from the end of 2021. In 2022, it plummeted by 54%, and in 2023 by a good 44%. Borsen is now worth just 4.5 billion euros/mis/tih/edh/ck/nas