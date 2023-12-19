DELIVERY HERO : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
December 19, 2023 at 03:02 am EST
Bernstein is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 60.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|28.94 EUR
|+1.91%
|-4.98%
|-35.89%
|09:02am
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-35.77%
|8 115 M $
|-6.71%
|374 B $
|+64.86%
|213 B $
|+149.62%
|127 B $
|+72.51%
|94 537 M $
|+1.02%
|81 648 M $
|+110.39%
|40 900 M $
|+144.51%
|37 670 M $
|+14.20%
|36 036 M $
|+16.56%
|32 273 M $