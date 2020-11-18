Log in
DELIVERY HERO SE

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DELIVERY HERO : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating

11/18/2020 | 01:20pm EST

DZ Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 2 515 M 2 986 M 2 986 M
Net income 2020 -795 M -944 M -944 M
Net Debt 2020 580 M 688 M 688 M
P/E ratio 2020 -25,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19 043 M 22 597 M 22 605 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,80x
EV / Sales 2021 4,62x
Nbr of Employees 27 071
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart DELIVERY HERO SE
Duration : Period :
Delivery Hero SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVERY HERO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 118,64 €
Last Close Price 95,62 €
Spread / Highest target 46,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte Chief Operating Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Christian Graf von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE35.52%22 597
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED56.82%713 653
NETFLIX, INC.48.54%212 340
PROSUS N.V.45.05%169 521
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.64.39%86 231
NASPERS LIMITED34.37%85 443
