Delivery Hero SE is a Germany-based company, which is primarily engaged in the online food ordering industry. The Company operates as a provider of online food delivery services from restaurants and cafes. The Company offers pizza, burger, organic food, vegan cuisine, and Asian dishes, among others. Its portfolio of brands comprises Foodpanda, PedidosYa, Clickdelivery, Talabat, Yemeksepeti, Donesi, Hungerstation, Carriage, Otlob, Mjam and others. The Company operates globally, on the territory of more than 40 countries, comprising Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The Company's services are available through Web version and mobile application.

Sector Internet Services