DELIVERY HERO : Upgraded by Goldman Sachs
Today at 01:23 am
Goldman Sachs reconsiders the stock, changes its advice and switches from Sell to Buy. The target price is still set at EUR 52.30.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01:34:40 2023-06-22 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|33.90 EUR
|-0.29%
|-6.81%
|-24.07%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-24.07%
|9 642 M $
|+19.74%
|8 930 M $
|+29.67%
|8 343 M $
|+24.96%
|7 648 M $
|+18.23%
|7 076 M $
|+20.29%
|12 217 M $
|+10.88%
|7 023 M $
|-34.32%
|6 391 M $
|+13.20%
|6 281 M $
|-6.11%
|6 137 M $