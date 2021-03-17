Log in
>
Equities
>
Xetra
>
Delivery Hero SE
DHER
DE000A2E4K43
DELIVERY HERO SE
(DHER)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
03/17 05:54:22 am
107.025
EUR
-0.90%
05:01a
DELIVERY HERO
: DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/16
DELIVERY HERO
: Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
03/16
FLASH UPDATE
: Delivery Hero shares Woowa's strong operational numbers for 2020 after a successful closing of transaction
PU
DELIVERY HERO : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
03/17/2021 | 05:01am EDT
In a research note published by Manuel Mühl, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about DELIVERY HERO SE
05:01a
DELIVERY HERO
: DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/16
DELIVERY HERO
: Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
03/16
FLASH UPDATE
: Delivery Hero shares Woowa's strong operational numbers for 2020 ..
PU
03/15
DELIVERY HERO
: Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
03/12
DGAP-PVR
: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
03/12
DELIVERY HERO
: Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03/11
DELIVERY HERO SE
: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
03/11
TELE2
: Delivery Hero's Foodora to Pilot Autonomous Home-Delivery Droids
DJ
03/10
LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/10
DELIVERY HERO
: Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
2 560 M
3 044 M
3 044 M
Net income 2020
-816 M
-971 M
-971 M
Net Debt 2020
119 M
142 M
142 M
P/E ratio 2020
-26,1x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
22 592 M
26 863 M
26 866 M
EV / Sales 2020
8,87x
EV / Sales 2021
4,58x
Nbr of Employees
27 071
Free-Float
67,0%
Chart DELIVERY HERO SE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVERY HERO SE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Average target price
145,75 €
Last Close Price
108,00 €
Spread / Highest target
57,4%
Spread / Average Target
35,0%
Spread / Lowest Target
0,00%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
L. Niklas Östberg
Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin
Chief Financial Officer
Martin Karl Enderle
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Graf von Hardenberg
Chief Technology Officer
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte
Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE
-14.96%
26 160
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
11.79%
770 150
NETFLIX, INC.
-3.09%
230 416
PROSUS N.V.
7.36%
181 426
AIRBNB, INC.
36.25%
125 833
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
15.39%
111 843
