DELIVERY HERO SE

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
Summary 
Summary

DELIVERY HERO : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating

03/17/2021 | 05:01am EDT
In a research note published by Manuel Mühl, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 560 M 3 044 M 3 044 M
Net income 2020 -816 M -971 M -971 M
Net Debt 2020 119 M 142 M 142 M
P/E ratio 2020 -26,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22 592 M 26 863 M 26 866 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,87x
EV / Sales 2021 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 27 071
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart DELIVERY HERO SE
Duration : Period :
Delivery Hero SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVERY HERO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 145,75 €
Last Close Price 108,00 €
Spread / Highest target 57,4%
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Graf von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE-14.96%26 160
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED11.79%770 150
NETFLIX, INC.-3.09%230 416
PROSUS N.V.7.36%181 426
AIRBNB, INC.36.25%125 833
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.39%111 843
