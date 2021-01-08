Log in
DGAP-AFR : Delivery Hero SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01/08/2021 | 06:04am EST
 DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delivery Hero SE / 
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements 
Delivery Hero SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly 
reports and quarterly/interim statements 
 
2021-01-08 / 12:03 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and 
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group 
AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Delivery Hero SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall 
be disclosed: 
 
*Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year* 
 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021 
Address: 
https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/German/3100/finanzberichte.htm 
l 
 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021 
Address: 
https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/English/3100/financial-reports 
.html 
 
*Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year* 
 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021 
Address: 
https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/German/3100/finanzberichte.htm 
l 
 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021 
Address: 
https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/English/3100/financial-reports 
.html 
 
2021-01-08 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Delivery Hero SE 
          Oranienburger Straße 70 
          10117 Berlin 
          Germany 
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1159326 2021-01-08

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2021 06:03 ET (11:03 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 2 511 M 3 071 M 3 071 M
Net income 2020 -824 M -1 008 M -1 008 M
Net Debt 2020 649 M 793 M 793 M
P/E ratio 2020 -34,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28 055 M 34 419 M 34 310 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales 2021 6,49x
Nbr of Employees 27 071
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart DELIVERY HERO SE
Duration : Period :
Delivery Hero SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVERY HERO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 131,75 €
Last Close Price 134,40 €
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte Chief Operating Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Christian Graf von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE5.83%34 419
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED5.76%698 089
NETFLIX, INC.-5.89%224 825
PROSUS N.V.-5.21%166 904
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.06%99 000
NASPERS LIMITED2.70%83 329
