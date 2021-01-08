DGAP-AFR : Delivery Hero SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delivery Hero SE /
2021-01-08 / 12:03
Delivery Hero SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed:
*Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021
Address:
https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/German/3100/finanzberichte.htm
l
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021
Address:
https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/English/3100/financial-reports
.html
*Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021
Address:
https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/German/3100/finanzberichte.htm
l
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021
Address:
https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/English/3100/financial-reports
.html
Language: English
