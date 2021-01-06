Log in
DGAP-Adhoc : Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero launches cash capital increase by way of accelerated bookbuilding process

01/06/2021 | 11:46am EST
 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase 
Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero launches cash capital increase by way of 
accelerated bookbuilding process 
 
06-Jan-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation 
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING, EITHER DIRECTLY OR 
INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN 
OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE 
UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE 
AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.* 
 
*Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero launches cash capital increase by way of 
accelerated bookbuilding process* 
 
*Berlin, January 6, 2021* - Today, the management board of Delivery Hero 
("Delivery Hero" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock 
Exchange: DHER), with the consent of the supervisory board, resolved to 
implement a capital increase against cash contribution excluding 
shareholders' subscription rights. 
 
The Company intends to issue up to 9,442,965 new ordinary registered shares 
with no-par value (_Stückaktien_) ("New Shares") corresponding to up to 
approximately 4.7% of the Company's share capital and to use the net 
proceeds from the issue of the New Shares for general corporate purposes and 
to take advantage of attractive investment opportunities that may arise. The 
new shares will carry full dividend rights as of January 1, 2020. 
 
The placement price per New Share will be determined on the basis of an 
accelerated bookbuilding which will start with immediate effect. The New 
Shares will be solely offered to institutional investors. 
 
The New Shares will be admitted to trading without a prospectus and included 
in the existing quotation for Delivery Hero's shares in the sub-segment of 
the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime 
Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. 
 
As part of the transaction, the Company has agreed to a lock-up period of 90 
days, subject to customary exceptions. 
 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: 
 
*Important notice * 
 
This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly 
or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories 
and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction where 
such announcement could be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement 
may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons who are in 
possession of this document or other information referred to herein should 
inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to 
comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities 
laws of any such jurisdiction. 
 
This announcement does not constitute an offer of, or a solicitation of an 
offer to purchase, securities of Delivery Hero SE or of any of its 
subsidiaries in the United States of America, Germany or any other 
jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall 
form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, an offer in any 
jurisdiction. The securities offered will not be and have not been 
registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 
'Securities Act') and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent 
registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements 
under the Securities Act. 
 
In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only directed at persons who (i) 
are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial 
Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) 
(the 'Order'), (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of 
the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) or 
(iii) to whom it may otherwise be lawfully communicated (all such persons 
together being referred to as 'Relevant Persons')). This document must not 
be acted on, or relied upon, by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any 
investment or investment activity to which this document relates is 
available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant 
Persons. 
 
In member states of the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom the 
placement of securities described in this announcement (the 'Placement') is 
directed exclusively at persons who are 'qualified investors' within the 
meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the 
Council of 14 June 2017 (Prospectus Regulation). 
 
No action has been taken that would permit an offering or an acquisition of 
the securities or a distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction 
where such action would be unlawful. Persons into whose possession this 
announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe 
any such restrictions. 
 
This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning the 
Placement. Investors should consult a professional advisor as to the 
suitability of the Placement for the person concerned. 
 
This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and 
projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero 
SE ('forward-looking statements'). These forward-looking statements can be 
identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 
'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'may,' 'will' 
or 'should' or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or 
comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters 
that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the 
current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery 
Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties 
that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially 
from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking 
statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results 
and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such 
results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein 
only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and 
do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the 
information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein 
or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies 
which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result 
of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability 
whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements 
and assumptions. 
 
*Information to Distributors * 
 
Pursuant to EU product governance requirements, the shares have been subject 
to a product approval process, under which each distributor has determined 
that such shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail 
investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and 
eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for 
distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II. 
Any distributor subsequently offering the shares is responsible for 
undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the shares and 
determining appropriate distribution channels. 
 
06-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory 
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     Delivery Hero SE 
             Oranienburger Straße 70 
             10117 Berlin 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49 (0)30 5444 59 105 
Fax:         +49 (0)30 5444 59 024 
E-mail:      ir@deliveryhero.com 
Internet:    www.deliveryhero.com 
ISIN:        DE000A2E4K43 
WKN:         A2E4K4 
Indices:     DAX 
Listed:      Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated 
             Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, 
             Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, 
             SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1158880 
 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service 
 
1158880 06-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2021 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

