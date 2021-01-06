DGAP-Adhoc : Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero launches cash capital increase by way of accelerated bookbuilding process

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero launches cash capital increase by way of
accelerated bookbuilding process
06-Jan-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING, EITHER DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN
OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE
UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE
AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.*
*Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero launches cash capital increase by way of
accelerated bookbuilding process*
*Berlin, January 6, 2021* - Today, the management board of Delivery Hero
("Delivery Hero" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock
Exchange: DHER), with the consent of the supervisory board, resolved to
implement a capital increase against cash contribution excluding
shareholders' subscription rights.
The Company intends to issue up to 9,442,965 new ordinary registered shares
with no-par value (_Stückaktien_) ("New Shares") corresponding to up to
approximately 4.7% of the Company's share capital and to use the net
proceeds from the issue of the New Shares for general corporate purposes and
to take advantage of attractive investment opportunities that may arise. The
new shares will carry full dividend rights as of January 1, 2020.
The placement price per New Share will be determined on the basis of an
accelerated bookbuilding which will start with immediate effect. The New
Shares will be solely offered to institutional investors.
The New Shares will be admitted to trading without a prospectus and included
in the existing quotation for Delivery Hero's shares in the sub-segment of
the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime
Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
As part of the transaction, the Company has agreed to a lock-up period of 90
days, subject to customary exceptions.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
*Important notice *
This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly
or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories
and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction where
such announcement could be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement
may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons who are in
possession of this document or other information referred to herein should
inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to
comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities
laws of any such jurisdiction.
This announcement does not constitute an offer of, or a solicitation of an
offer to purchase, securities of Delivery Hero SE or of any of its
subsidiaries in the United States of America, Germany or any other
jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall
form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, an offer in any
jurisdiction. The securities offered will not be and have not been
registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the
'Securities Act') and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent
registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements
under the Securities Act.
In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only directed at persons who (i)
are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial
Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended)
(the 'Order'), (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of
the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) or
(iii) to whom it may otherwise be lawfully communicated (all such persons
together being referred to as 'Relevant Persons')). This document must not
be acted on, or relied upon, by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any
investment or investment activity to which this document relates is
available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant
Persons.
In member states of the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom the
placement of securities described in this announcement (the 'Placement') is
directed exclusively at persons who are 'qualified investors' within the
meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the
Council of 14 June 2017 (Prospectus Regulation).
No action has been taken that would permit an offering or an acquisition of
the securities or a distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction
where such action would be unlawful. Persons into whose possession this
announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe
any such restrictions.
This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning the
Placement. Investors should consult a professional advisor as to the
suitability of the Placement for the person concerned.
This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and
projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero
SE ('forward-looking statements'). These forward-looking statements can be
identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms
'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'may,' 'will'
or 'should' or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or
comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters
that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the
current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery
Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially
from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking
statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results
and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such
results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein
only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and
do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the
information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein
or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies
which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result
of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability
whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements
and assumptions.
*Information to Distributors *
Pursuant to EU product governance requirements, the shares have been subject
to a product approval process, under which each distributor has determined
that such shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail
investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and
eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for
distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II.
Any distributor subsequently offering the shares is responsible for
undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the shares and
determining appropriate distribution channels.
06-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 5444 59 105
Fax: +49 (0)30 5444 59 024
E-mail: ir@deliveryhero.com
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
WKN: A2E4K4
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, OTC QB, OTC QX,
SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1158880
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
1158880 06-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 06, 2021 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)