DGAP-DD : Delivery Hero SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
26.02.2021 / 11:19
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Emmanuel
Last name(s): Thomassin
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Delivery Hero SE
b) LEI
529900C3EX1FZGE48X78
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal of shares within the exercise of stock options against cash settlement (option exercise price is 15 EUR per
share).
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
96.50 EUR 1930000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
96.50 EUR 1930000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-24; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com
64697 26.02.2021
