DGAP-DD : Delivery Hero SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 26.02.2021 / 11:19 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Emmanuel Last name(s): Thomassin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Delivery Hero SE b) LEI 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2E4K43 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares within the exercise of stock options against cash settlement (option exercise price is 15 EUR per share). Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 96.50 EUR 1930000.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 96.50 EUR 1930000.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-24; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

26.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Delivery Hero SE Oranienburger Straße 70 10117 Berlin Germany Internet: www.deliveryhero.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

64697 26.02.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2021 05:20 ET (10:20 GMT)