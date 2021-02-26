Log in
DGAP-DD : Delivery Hero SE english

02/26/2021 | 05:21am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
26.02.2021 / 11:19 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Emmanuel 
 
 Last name(s):  Thomassin 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Delivery Hero SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A2E4K43 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Disposal of shares within the exercise of stock options against cash settlement (option exercise price is 15 EUR per 
 share). 
 
 Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 96.50 EUR     1930000.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 96.50 EUR     1930000.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-02-24; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

26.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Delivery Hero SE 
              Oranienburger Straße 70 
              10117 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.deliveryhero.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

64697 26.02.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2021 05:20 ET (10:20 GMT)

