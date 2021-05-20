DGAP-DD : Delivery Hero SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 20.05.2021 / 13:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Niklas Last name(s): Östberg 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Delivery Hero SE b) LEI 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Derivative Description: Derivative; Subscription right to subscribe to Delivery Hero SE shares from conditional capital; identification code of the shares: DE000A2E4K43 b) Nature of the transaction Acceptance of the grant of 103,385 stock options within the meaning of Article 10 (2b) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 under the Stock Option Program 2019 of Delivery Hero SE. The exercisability of the stock options depends, in particular, on the achievement of the performance target, the expiration of the waiting period and the vesting date. The exercise price per share option corresponds to the volume-weighted average price of the shares in the three months prior to the grant date of the share option. Transaction as part of an employee compensation programme. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-17; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

67233 20.05.2021

