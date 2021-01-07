Log in
DGAP-PVR : Delivery Hero SE: Correction of a release from 29/12/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/07/2021 | 12:20pm EST
 DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE 
Delivery Hero SE: Correction of a release from 29/12/2020 according to 
Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with 
the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
 
2021-01-07 / 18:18 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Notification of Major Holdings* 
 
*1. Details of issuer* 
+------------------------------+----------------------------+ 
|Name:                         |Delivery Hero SE            | 
+------------------------------+----------------------------+ 
|Street:                       |Oranienburger Straße 70| 
+------------------------------+----------------------------+ 
|Postal code:                  |10117                       | 
+------------------------------+----------------------------+ 
|City:                         |Berlin                      | 
|                              |Germany                     | 
+------------------------------+----------------------------+ 
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900C3EX1FZGE48X78        | 
+------------------------------+----------------------------+ 
*2. Reason for notification* 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights| 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments              | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights             | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Other reason:                                    | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* 
+-----------------------------------------------------+ 
|Legal entity: Caledonia Holdings Co Pty Limited      | 
|City of registered office, country: Sydney, Australia| 
+-----------------------------------------------------+ 
*4. Names of shareholder(s)* 
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* 
+-----------+ 
|23 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
*6. Total positions* 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
|             |% of voting|      % of|  Total of|  Total number| 
|             |     rights|    voting| both in %|     of voting| 
|             |attached to|    rights|   (7.a. +|        rights| 
|             |     shares|   through|     7.b.)|   pursuant to| 
|             |  (total of|instrument|          |  Sec. 41 WpHG| 
|             |      7.a.)|         s|          |              | 
|             |           | (total of|          |              | 
|             |           |   7.b.1 +|          |              | 
|             |           |    7.b.2)|          |              | 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
|New          |     2.95 %|    0.00 %|    2.95 %|     199377935| 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
|Previous     |     3.48 %|       0 %|    3.48 %|             /| 
|notification |           |          |          |              | 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
*7. Details on total positions* 
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|ISIN        |        Absolute        |          In %          | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|            |     Direct|    Indirect|     Direct|    Indirect| 
|            |   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34|   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34| 
|            |      WpHG)|       WpHG)|      WpHG)|       WpHG)| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|DE000A2E4K43|          0|     5873026|     0.00 %|      2.95 %| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|*Total*     |        5873026         |         2.95 %         | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|Type of  |Expiration or  |Exercise or |     Voting|     Voting| 
|instrumen|maturity date  |conversion  |     rights|rights in %| 
|t        |               |period      |   absolute|           | 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|         |               |            |          0|     0.00 %| 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|         |               |*Total*     |          0|     0.00 %| 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
|Type of|Expiration  |Exercise or|Cash or  |   Voting|   Voting| 
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical |   rights|rights in| 
|ent    |date        |period     |settlemen| absolute|        %| 
|       |            |           |t        |         |         | 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
|       |            |           |         |        0|   0.00 %| 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
|       |            |           |*Total*  |        0|   0.00 %| 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification 
obligation* 
 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not        | 
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| 
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the           | 
| |(underlying) issuer (1.).                                   | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the     | 
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|Name                |% of voting| % of voting|   Total of both| 
|                    | rights (if|      rights| (if at least 5%| 
|                    |at least 3%|     through|        or more)| 
|                    |   or more)| instruments|                | 
|                    |           |(if at least|                | 
|                    |           | 5% or more)|                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|Caledonia Holdings  |          %|           %|               %| 
|Co Pty Limited      |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|Caledonia (Private) |          %|           %|               %| 
|Investments Pty     |           |            |                | 
|Limited             |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* 
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) 
 
Date of general meeting: 
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general 
meeting: 
 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|    Proportion of voting|          Proportion of|Total of both| 
|                  rights|            instruments|             | 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|                       %|                      %|            %| 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
*10. Other explanatory remarks:* 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
Date 
 
+-----------+ 
|05 Jan 2021| 
+-----------+ 
 
2021-01-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Delivery Hero SE 
          Oranienburger Straße 70 
          10117 Berlin 
          Germany 
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1159134 2021-01-07

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 12:19 ET (17:19 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 2 506 M 3 074 M 3 074 M
Net income 2020 -823 M -1 010 M -1 010 M
Net Debt 2020 648 M 795 M 795 M
P/E ratio 2020 -35,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28 880 M 35 431 M 35 422 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
Nbr of Employees 27 071
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart DELIVERY HERO SE
Duration : Period :
Delivery Hero SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVERY HERO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 127,92 €
Last Close Price 138,35 €
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target -7,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte Chief Operating Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Christian Graf von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE8.94%33 861
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED5.76%732 486
NETFLIX, INC.-7.44%221 114
PROSUS N.V.0.79%177 640
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.90%92 563
NASPERS LIMITED2.70%87 369
