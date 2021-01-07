DGAP-PVR : Delivery Hero SE: Correction of a release from 29/12/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE Delivery Hero SE: Correction of a release from 29/12/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-01-07 / 18:18 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification of Major Holdings* *1. Details of issuer* +------------------------------+----------------------------+ |Name: |Delivery Hero SE | +------------------------------+----------------------------+ |Street: |Oranienburger Straße 70| +------------------------------+----------------------------+ |Postal code: |10117 | +------------------------------+----------------------------+ |City: |Berlin | | |Germany | +------------------------------+----------------------------+ |Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 | +------------------------------+----------------------------+ *2. Reason for notification* +-+-------------------------------------------------+ |X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights| +-+-------------------------------------------------+ | |Acquisition/disposal of instruments | +-+-------------------------------------------------+ | |Change of breakdown of voting rights | +-+-------------------------------------------------+ | |Other reason: | +-+-------------------------------------------------+ *3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* +-----------------------------------------------------+ |Legal entity: Caledonia Holdings Co Pty Limited | |City of registered office, country: Sydney, Australia| +-----------------------------------------------------+ *4. Names of shareholder(s)* holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. ++ || ++ *5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* +-----------+ |23 Dec 2020| +-----------+ *6. Total positions* +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ | |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number| | | rights| voting| both in %| of voting| | |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights| | | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to| | | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG| | | 7.a.)| s| | | | | | (total of| | | | | | 7.b.1 +| | | | | | 7.b.2)| | | +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ |New | 2.95 %| 0.00 %| 2.95 %| 199377935| +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ |Previous | 3.48 %| 0 %| 3.48 %| /| |notification | | | | | +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ *7. Details on total positions* *a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |ISIN | Absolute | In % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ | | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect| | | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| | | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |DE000A2E4K43| 0| 5873026| 0.00 %| 2.95 %| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |*Total* | 5873026 | 2.95 % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ *b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ |Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting| |instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %| |t | |period | absolute| | +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ | | | | 0| 0.00 %| +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ | | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %| +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ *b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* +-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ |Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting| |instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in| |ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %| | | | |t | | | +-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ | | | | | 0| 0.00 %| +-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ | | | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %| +-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ *8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| | |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the | | |(underlying) issuer (1.). | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the | | |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |Name |% of voting| % of voting| Total of both| | | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%| | |at least 3%| through| or more)| | | or more)| instruments| | | | |(if at least| | | | | 5% or more)| | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |Caledonia Holdings | %| %| %| |Co Pty Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |Caledonia (Private) | %| %| %| |Investments Pty | | | | |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ *9. *9.

