DGAP-PVR : Delivery Hero SE: Correction of a release from 29/12/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+------------------------------+----------------------------+
|Name: |Delivery Hero SE |
+------------------------------+----------------------------+
|Street: |Oranienburger Straße 70|
+------------------------------+----------------------------+
|Postal code: |10117 |
+------------------------------+----------------------------+
|City: |Berlin |
| |Germany |
+------------------------------+----------------------------+
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 |
+------------------------------+----------------------------+
*2. Reason for notification*
+-+-------------------------------------------------+
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-+-------------------------------------------------+
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-+-------------------------------------------------+
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-+-------------------------------------------------+
| |Other reason: |
+-+-------------------------------------------------+
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
+-----------------------------------------------------+
|Legal entity: Caledonia Holdings Co Pty Limited |
|City of registered office, country: Sydney, Australia|
+-----------------------------------------------------+
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
+-----------+
|23 Dec 2020|
+-----------+
*6. Total positions*
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+
| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| s| | |
| | | (total of| | |
| | | 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+
|New | 2.95 %| 0.00 %| 2.95 %| 199377935|
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+
|Previous | 3.48 %| 0 %| 3.48 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|DE000A2E4K43| 0| 5873026| 0.00 %| 2.95 %|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|*Total* | 5873026 | 2.95 % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
| | | | 0| 0.00 %|
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
| | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %|
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+
| | | | | 0| 0.00 %|
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+
| | | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %|
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|Name |% of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|
| |at least 3%| through| or more)|
| | or more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|Caledonia Holdings | %| %| %|
|Co Pty Limited | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|Caledonia (Private) | %| %| %|
|Investments Pty | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
| %| %| %|
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*
++
||
++
Date
+-----------+
|05 Jan 2021|
+-----------+
