MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Delivery Hero SE    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : Delivery Hero SE: Release according to -2-

02/12/2021 | 10:04am EST
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                               %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investment                             %                                     %                       % 
 Management Inc. 
 
 -                                                     %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                        %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                          %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley B.V.                                   %                                     %                       % 
 
 -                                                     %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                        %                                     %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                %                                     %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                               %                                     %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 E*TRADE Financial Holdings,                           %                                     %                       % 
 LLC 
 
 ETCM Holdings, LLC                                    %                                     %                       % 
 
 E*TRADE Securities LLC                                %                                     %                       % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 11 Feb 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-02-12 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Delivery Hero SE 
              Oranienburger Straße 70 
              10117 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.deliveryhero.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1167869 2021-02-12

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2021 10:03 ET (15:03 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 2 512 M 3 036 M 3 036 M
Net income 2020 -834 M -1 008 M -1 008 M
Net Debt 2020 640 M 774 M 774 M
P/E ratio 2020 -33,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 27 345 M 33 166 M 33 052 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales 2021 6,26x
Nbr of Employees 27 071
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart DELIVERY HERO SE
Duration : Period :
Delivery Hero SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVERY HERO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 137,85 €
Last Close Price 131,00 €
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Graf von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE3.15%33 166
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED34.22%929 911
NETFLIX, INC.3.12%246 954
PROSUS N.V.18.49%205 428
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.19.04%107 078
NASPERS LIMITED22.87%106 880
