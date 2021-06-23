DGAP-PVR : Delivery Hero SE: Release according to -2

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
22 Jun 2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-06-23 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1211078 2021-06-23
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211078&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 23, 2021 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)