DELIVERY HERO SE    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 03/09 10:38:02 am
107.45 EUR   +4.98%
10:23aDGAP-PVR  : Delivery Hero SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
10:23aDGAP-PVR  : Delivery Hero SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
10:23aDGAP-PVR  : Delivery Hero SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
DGAP-PVR : Delivery Hero SE: Release according to -4-

03/09/2021 | 10:23am EST
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                    %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                          %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                             %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management                               %                                    %                     % 
 Deutschland AG 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                    %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                          %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco                              %                                    %                     % 
 S.a.r.l. 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                          %                                    %                     % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management                               %                                    %                     % 
 Ireland Limited 
 
 BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV                           %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 09 March 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-09 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Delivery Hero SE 
              Oranienburger Straße 70 
              10117 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.deliveryhero.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1174278 2021-03-09

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2021 10:22 ET (15:22 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 2 559 M 3 044 M 3 044 M
Net income 2020 -826 M -983 M -983 M
Net Debt 2020 144 M 171 M 171 M
P/E ratio 2020 -24,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21 410 M 25 394 M 25 471 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,42x
EV / Sales 2021 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 27 071
Free-Float 79,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 149,71 €
Last Close Price 102,35 €
Spread / Highest target 66,1%
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Graf von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE-19.41%25 394
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED13.92%787 538
NETFLIX, INC.-8.77%218 494
PROSUS N.V.6.09%179 707
AIRBNB, INC.23.17%108 348
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.31%98 855
