Delivery Hero : A guide into the world of quick commerce

As the world of e-commerce grows and Delivery Hero expands its quick commerce offering there are still a lot of terms that might be unfamiliar, or unknown, and leave you scratching your head asking: what does that mean?

Quick commerce is increasingly becoming an everyday part of our lives, and with the current global situation, the innovation and ease it brings is becoming a go-to when it comes to meeting our daily needs. To further understand the process, which is such an integral part of so many of our lives, we have put together a handy guide of quick commerce words you have to know, starting with quick commerce itself!

E-commerce

The facilitation of orders online orders. Anything you can order online is encompassed in e-commerce.



Quick commerce

Quick commerce, also known as q-commerce, is the next generation of e-commerce. As the name suggests, it is all about being fast. Q-commerce makes it possible to deliver small quantities of goods to customers almost instantly, whenever and wherever they need them.

Dmart

Dmarts are delivery-only supermarkets or warehouses located centrally and optimized for delivery.



Local shops

Stores or local establishments that list their offerings on one of Delivery Hero's platforms and use it to acquire customers. Delivery from local shops can be done by the shop's own fleet or by a rider.



Delivery platform

The tool or the interface we provide to our customers to order delivery.



Machine learning:

Machine learning is a type of artificial intelligence (AI) that allows software applications to become more accurate at predicting outcomes without being explicitly programmed to do so. Machine learning algorithms use historical data as input to predict new output values.



Deliver Anything

The next step in quick commerce. It allows individuals or businesses to send a wide variety of products quickly using Delivery Hero's fleet almost instantly.



Logistics as a Service (LaaS):

Logistics as a Service is offering a rider fleet to enable a business to deliver products to customers instantly. LaaS makes it possible for small to big businesses to offer quick commerce services to their customers without having to deal with the burden of developing their own capabilities.

Verticals

Different product types or categories. Such as pharmaceuticals or groceries.

Channels

Different mediums that are used by sellers to offer products to the customers. This includes marketplaces, platforms, tele-ordering, Delivery Hero's mobile app, and own operated website, as well as physical storefront.



First-/last-mile delivery

First mile: The logistics from the point of origin to the central/regional warehouse.

Middle mile: The transportation of goods from a central/regional warehouse to the final storage hub

Last mile: The last stage of logistics from the final storage hub to the customer, the last leg of transportation.



Real-time logistics

A logistics service that enables real-time tracking and tracing of an item from the point of origin to the intended point of destination.



Quick commerce is the rapidly expanding extension of e-commerce, pioneering the delivery industry as we know it. Demystifying the world of quick commerce and all it has to offer is vital to understanding the innovation Delivery Hero is driving, as it continues to grow. Quick commerce is an ideal blend of simultaneously acting on a hyper-local and global level, complementing our core value of always delivering an amazing experience.