Our community of global tech hubs continued to drive our ongoing mission to build best-in-class technological solutions throughout 2023. Unlocking innovation that can drive business growth and push the industry forward remains ingrained in our culture of experimentation, one that emphasizes impact, not ego. I've witnessed some inspiring progress from the teams as a result. In May, we launched talabatAI, MENA's first ChatGPT-powered AI grocery shopping assistant, born out of a hackathon event held in the UAE. We further utilized the power of AdTech to launch a new self-booking experience, where restaurants and external companies can book and place ads in real time. Addi- tionally, we continued to make positive contributions towards the greater tech landscape in leveling up local tech talent with the completion of foodpanda Singapore's annual Tech Traineeship Program, readying the next generation of tech talent for success. This year, we saw a continued shift in the aspirations of the market due to the challenging conditions and world events that backdropped the global economy during the course of the year. This had an undeniable influence on the evolution of the technology sector, with many in the industry optimizing their strategies and adjusting their priorities, in the interest of achieving an operating environment with long-term sustainability. We also took significant strides to accelerate our financial sustainability and delivered many major milestones during the year. We achieved a particularly significant result in our Dmarts business, attaining a positive gross profit for the first time in our company his- tory, ahead of previous guidance. We delivered on our promise to reach free cash flow break-even point during the second half of the year, while generating attractive growth and further investing in our Platform business. By remaining focused on elevating our core business perfor- mance, each quarter proved comparatively more successful than the one before, closing the year with an adjusted

EBITDA uplift on a pro forma basis of more than € 870 million year-on-year, and a positive adjusted EBITDA of more than € 250 million for FY 2023. Wrapping up 2023, we generated an all-time high sales volume in December. On the whole, we managed to improve overall profitability on a Group level due to stronger unit economics and improved delivery costs, while simultaneously generating attractive growth in Europe, MENA, the Americas, and in Quick Commerce. By unlocking this efficiency, we can continue driving our food delivery and Quick Commerce offerings around the world with greater products, service and availability for our customers. Throughout our path to profitability, we've kept a consistent focus on uplifting and driving positive change in the global setting in which we operate. We have a responsibility to hold ourselves to a higher standard, using our influence to positively impact the broader industry, and we've ensured that our sustainability objectives are embedded within Delivery Hero's foundations and the ambitions of our strategic framework. Delivery Hero is committed to the UNGC principles and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, and we continue advancing our work across a number of critical sustainability topics material to our business and stakeholders. This includes our long-term path to reducing emissions in line with Science-Based Targets. As we move forward into 2024 with a positive financial outlook and a more efficient operating model than ever, I am filled with excitement to reach the next milestones for Delivery Hero. I am really proud of the way our employees have responded to change in 2023 and I'm grateful for their dedication and commitment to the future. They have remained focused on helping the business thrive in a constantly shifting climate, and unlocked new possibilities for 2024, which includes driving the business towards positive free cash flow.