BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Alleged violations of EU antitrust law are likely to cost the food delivery service Delivery Hero significantly more money than previously thought. The corresponding fine could exceed 400 million euros, the company announced on Sunday. Delivery Hero had previously only set aside 186 million euros for the conflict. Accordingly, the company announced a significant increase in the corresponding provision.

The proceedings initiated by the EU Commission relate to allegations of anti-competitive agreements on the division of national markets, the exchange of commercially sensitive information and the imposition of non-solicitation clauses. The authority conducted unannounced searches at Delivery Hero and other companies in the sector in July 2022 and November 2023.