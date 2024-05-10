Delivery Hero SE 2024 Annual General Meeting

Curriculum Vitae Camilla Wik

Date of birth: November 19, 1993

Nationality: Swedish

Employee of the Delivery Hero Group

Camilla Wik, born on November 19, 1993, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree (B.Sc.) in Business and Economics at the Stockholm School of Economics in Stockholm, Sweden in 2016. Following her studies, she joined a rotational finance trainee program at EF Education First with stations in London, Boston and Lucerne.

Camilla Wik held multiple positions as business controller and assistant financial manager in various international growth companies within the sectors of educational travel, last mile logistics and tech.

Within her previous experience, she worked with both financial analysis as well as accounting where she ensured high-quality accounting standards and prepared consolidated financial reporting of group companies, controlled costs for budgets enabling a turnover of millions of USD. In addition, she was the first business controller in one of Sweden's unicorn start-ups, Instabox Group, where she set the structure for the business control department by implementing reporting and forecast processes across five markets and worked with the management team to integrate entities by identifying synergies and operational improvement areas to improve profitability.

In 2022, Camilla Wik joined the Delivery Hero group as head of business control of foodora Sweden in Stockholm, where she is leading the business control team and is responsible for the financial performance management of Delivery Hero's Swedish operations. Further, she is responsible for the budgeting process, forecasts and reporting in line with the Delivery Hero group's targets.