Delivery Hero SE
2024
Annual General Meeting
Curriculum Vitae Gabriella Ardbo Engarås
Date of birth: November 7, 1992
Nationality: Swedish
Employee of Delivery Hero Group
Gabriella Ardbo Engarås, born on November 7, 1992, graduated with an Executive Master of Business Administration (MBA) at the Stockholm School of Economics in Stockholm, Sweden in 2023. She further earned a Bachelor of Science degree (B.Sc.) in business and economics from the University of Uppsala, Sweden in 2017.
Gabriella Ardbo Engarås started her professional career in 2017 at foodora AB in Stockholm. After various positions as junior business development manager, head of account management and partner care, she now works as sales and account management director where she has responsibilities for the company's commercial strategy, focusing on sales, revenue management, and overall growth strategies. Further, she is part of the management team of foodora AB in Sweden.
Information in accordance with the German Corporate Governance Code ("GCGC"):
In the opinion of the Supervisory Board, Gabriella Ardbo Engarås does not have any personal or business relationships with Delivery Hero SE, its group companies, the governing bodies of Delivery Hero SE or a shareholder with a material interest in Delivery Hero SE that must be disclosed in accordance with Recommendation C.13 GCGC.
Further material activities
Membership in other supervisory boards:
None
Membership in comparable supervising bodies in German or foreign corporations:
None
Management positions and partnerships:
None
