Delivery Hero SE 2024 Annual General Meeting

Curriculum Vitae Gabriella Ardbo Engarås

Date of birth: November 7, 1992

Nationality: Swedish

Employee of Delivery Hero Group

Gabriella Ardbo Engarås, born on November 7, 1992, graduated with an Executive Master of Business Administration (MBA) at the Stockholm School of Economics in Stockholm, Sweden in 2023. She further earned a Bachelor of Science degree (B.Sc.) in business and economics from the University of Uppsala, Sweden in 2017.

Gabriella Ardbo Engarås started her professional career in 2017 at foodora AB in Stockholm. After various positions as junior business development manager, head of account management and partner care, she now works as sales and account management director where she has responsibilities for the company's commercial strategy, focusing on sales, revenue management, and overall growth strategies. Further, she is part of the management team of foodora AB in Sweden.