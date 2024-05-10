Delivery Hero SE 2024 Annual General Meeting

Curriculum Vitae Isabel Poscherstnikov

Date of birth: February 4, 1990

Nationality: German

Employee of the Delivery Hero Group

Isabel Poscherstnikov, born on February 4, 1990, graduated with a Master of Arts (M.A.) in accounting and controlling at the Berlin School of Economics and Law in Berlin, Germany in 2015. She further earned a double degree in international business (B.A./B.A. Hons) at the Berlin School of Economics and Law and Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, United Kingdom, in 2013.

Isabel Poscherstnikov started her career at KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Berlin in 2014, where she was mainly working on advisory projects and audits of multinational companies. Since 2019, Isabel Poscherstnikov works in group accounting at Delivery Hero SE where she is currently a senior manager and mainly responsible for the preparation of the group's annual and half-year report.