Curriculum Vitae Isabel Poscherstnikov
Date of birth: February 4, 1990
Nationality: German
Employee of the Delivery Hero Group
Isabel Poscherstnikov, born on February 4, 1990, graduated with a Master of Arts (M.A.) in accounting and controlling at the Berlin School of Economics and Law in Berlin, Germany in 2015. She further earned a double degree in international business (B.A./B.A. Hons) at the Berlin School of Economics and Law and Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, United Kingdom, in 2013.
Isabel Poscherstnikov started her career at KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Berlin in 2014, where she was mainly working on advisory projects and audits of multinational companies. Since 2019, Isabel Poscherstnikov works in group accounting at Delivery Hero SE where she is currently a senior manager and mainly responsible for the preparation of the group's annual and half-year report.
Information in accordance with the German Corporate Governance Code ("GCGC"):
In the opinion of the Supervisory Board, Isabel Poscherstnikov does not have any personal or business relationships with Delivery Hero SE, its group companies, the governing bodies of Delivery Hero SE or a shareholder with a material interest in Delivery Hero SE that must be disclosed in accordance with Recommendation C.13 GCGC.
Further material activities
Membership in other supervisory boards:
None
Membership in comparable supervising bodies in German or foreign corporations:
None
Management positions and partnerships:
None
