Delivery Hero SE 2024 Annual General Meeting

Curriculum Vitae Jonathan Hegbrant

Date of birth: May 9, 1989

Nationality: Swedish

Employee of the Delivery Hero Group

Jonathan Hegbrant, born on May 9, 1989, graduated with a Master of Science degree (M.Sc.) in Business Administration and Economics, Corporate Finance and Spanish at the Lund University School of Economics and Management in Lund, Sweden in 2014, where he further earned his Bachelor of Science degree (B.Sc.). As part of his education, he studied at the Universidad Complutense de Madrid in Madrid, Spain and at Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú in Lima, Peru.

Jonathan Hegbrant started his career as media director at Trelleborgs Fotbollförening in 2005 followed by a position as financial assistant at Diaverum Argentina in 2013 working on day-to-day accounting and reporting. In 2014, Jonathan Hegbrant joined a rotational trainee program at EF Education First with stations in Amsterdam, Toronto and Lucerne. Following the trainee program, from 2016 to 2021, he held multiple positions as financial manager and financial planning & analysis manager at EF Education First in Lucerne and London where he was in particular responsible for the financial operations including management and financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting, closing, audit, payroll and financial statements on a multinational level.

In 2021, Jonathan Hegbrant joined the Delivery Hero group as finance director of foodora AB in Stockholm, Sweden where he is responsible for accounting, business control and finance transformation as well as tax, legal and fleet management. He is further in charge of four entities and thus inter alia accountable for management and financial reporting.